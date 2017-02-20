Reigning Masters champ among commitments for RBC Heritage

Reigning Masters champion Danny Willett and nine touring Team RBC Ambassadors are among players who have committed early to the 49th annual RBC Heritage from April 13-16 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island. Four players representing RBC are past champions.
Jim Furyk, the 2015 winner and current U.S. Ryder Cup Team Captain, is joined by 2011 winner Brandt Snedeker, 2013 winner Graeme McDowell and 2014 winner Matt Kuchar, as well as fellow RBC Ambassadors Ernie Els, Graham DeLaet, Adam Hadwin, David Hearn and Nick Taylor. The latter five players are all from Canada, where the tournament title sponsor is based.
Willett is ranked 13th in the Official World Golf Ranking and will be making his RBC Heritage debut, and he’ll be joined by another couple notable international players.
Both Scotland native Russell Knox, who tied for second with Luke Donald in the 2016 Heritage and is ranked in the top 20 in the world, and Irishman Shane Lowry, who won the 2015 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational and tied for second behind Dustin Johnson in the 2016 U.S. Open, have committed.
Others who have already committed include past champions Aaron Baddeley, Stewart Cink and Carl Pettersson, and South Carolina residents or natives Lucas Glover, Bill Haas, Kevin Kisner, Ben Martin and William McGirt.
Tickets for this year’s Heritage are on sale at www.rbcheritage.com or by calling the tournament office at 843-671-2448.
RBC tournament beneficiary Hilton Head Heroes was a 2016 PGA Tour Charity of the Year finalist, receiving a $5,000 grant from the PGA Tour. Its mission is to bring families with children between the ages of 2-16 suffering from life threatening illnesses to Hilton Head for a resort vacation.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
