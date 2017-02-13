EagleWatch hole in one contest going live in Myrtle Beach market

EagleWatch Golf will be making its debut in the Myrtle Beach market this week.
The Kentucky-based company that is offering ongoing jackpots for holes in one on participating golf courses will have demonstrations for invited guests in the industry at Sandpiper Bay Golf Club on Wednesday and the PGA Tour Superstore Myrtle Beach location on Thursday.
The contest will be live at Sandpiper in Sunset Beach, N.C., beginning Monday and PGA Tour Superstore will host a game on its simulators.
EagleWatch chief executive officer Clint McKinley said four courses are contracted to join Sandpiper on March 1 – Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club, True Blue Golf Club, Crow Creek Golf Club and Arcadian Shores Golf Club. He said he is negotiating with three more courses but agreements haven’t been finalized.
To play, golfers download the EagleWatch app (there will be an iPad in the pro shop), add money to their account and play for $5 or $10 on a designated par-3 with a chance to win cash for shots on the green. Winnings increase progressively for shots within the length of the flagstick, within 2 feet and in the hole. A camera at the green monitors shots. The hole in one jackpot increases weekly if no one makes an ace on participating courses.
“When I was young we used to go to Myrtle Beach all the time. It’s such a great area from Georgetown to Myrtle Beach,” said McKinley, 53, who has lived in Lexington, Ky., his entire life. “I’m thrilled we’re going to be in that market. We want to go on as many courses in that market as are a good fit for our model.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments