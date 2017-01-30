The Dunes Club seeking volunteers for USGA, college golf tournaments

The Dunes Golf and Beach Club is recruiting volunteers for a pair of tournaments it is hosting over the next four months.
More than 200 volunteers that will divided into 12 subcommittees are sought for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championship from May 27-31. The third playing of the USGA national championship features 64 two-woman teams that will be cut to 32 teams following two rounds of best ball stroke play for a match play finish.
Committees will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis and include: caddies, scoring, marshals, evacuation, tee refreshments, player hospitality, practice facility, parking, clubhouse/media, transportation, walking scorers and ecology.
An application fee of $25 includes a volunteer uniform, breakfast and lunch while on shift, and a future Dunes Club round of golf for those volunteering for three shifts.
The Dunes Club is also seeking more than 40 volunteers for Coastal Carolina’s annual General James Hackler Championship on March 11-12.
Each Hackler volunteer will be assigned a golf cart, act as an ambassador and be assigned to a group of players on the course and perform tasks such as scoring, spotting golf balls and tending to any food and beverage requirements.
The 54-hole, two-day tournament is expected to feature 15 teams from across the country. Two rounds will be played March 11 and one March 12, and each round constitutes a shift. There is no volunteer fee and receive volunteers will receive a breakfast on Saturday and/or Sunday, boxed lunch on Saturday, buffet lunch on Sunday and a golf hat. Volunteers who choose all three shifts will receive a future round of golf.
Volunteer applications for both events are available at www.thedunesclub.net. Questions about the Women’s Four-Ball can be directed to volunteer chairman Mike Monahan at USWAFBvolunteers@gmail.com, and questions about the Hackler can be directed to volunteer chairman Dick Jones at hacklervolunteers@gmail.com.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
