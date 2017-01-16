Sunset Beach woman plays an average of nearly a round of golf per day in 2016

For the second consecutive year, Maureen ‘Mo’ Spada of Sunset Beach, N.C., recorded the most golf rounds played in the Carolinas by a female, according to Carolinas Golf Association records.
And her 2016 total crushed her mark from 2015.
Spada posted an amazing 347 rounds for the calculation of her handicap with the amateur golf organization. That is up from 275 rounds in 2015, which was the most among women in the Carolinas by 32 rounds.
Spada, 61, often plays with her husband, Rick, and his total of 321 posted rounds is nearly equally impressive considering he’s 72, has a troublesome back and was coming off hand surgery.
“He still suffers from a bad back but he would rather play golf than sit at home,” Spada said. “He tells people that golf is his version of physical therapy and is better than joining a gym. We are so fortunate that we both love to play golf and would rather play together than with anyone else.”
They walk many of their rounds. Though the couple lives at Sea Trail Golf Resort – Spada estimates she played 200 rounds on its three courses – they joined Sandpiper Bay Golf Club in October because it allows walking anytime, and have a multiple play pass at The Valley at Eastport because of its walking policy.
“We are ecstatic to have a membership at a club that allows us to walk and it makes playing during the winter easy as you stay so much warmer,” Spada said.
The gaudy number isn’t even a true reflection of the amount of golf Spada played, because there are rounds in scramble tournaments and incomplete rounds meant for practice that weren’t registered for her handicap.
Rick is a retired high school social studies teacher and Mo was a school and reference librarian.
The couple purchased a vacation home at Sea Trail Golf Resort 12 years ago and moved to Sea Trail full-time nearly five years ago from Accord, N.Y. That move freed Spada up to play incessantly.
She is on two traveling teams from Sea Trail called Interclub and the Ladybirds, and travels to play three times a week with the Sandpiper Dragons.
Not much will stop Spada from playing. She tells a story of playing on one of the coldest days of 2016 in December at Sandpiper, when the high was 36 degrees. She forgot to set the handbrake on her push cart and it rolled into a pond. Rick took off his shoes and socks and waded in to pull the bag and cart out. Thankfully, her GPS device fell onto the bank and her wallet and cell phone were not in the bag.
“So, some guys came out and brought us a cart to get our stuff back to our SUV where we put my soaking wet bag in the back and went on to finish walking our 18 holes with me playing out of my husband's bag,” Spada said.
A vacation is no excuse not to play daily, either. They went to Cozumel, Mexico, for 10 days last February and played 36 holes a day at Cozumel Country Club, and participated in a four-day couples’ tournament at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda.
“I loved my career as a librarian but now that I am retired for almost five years my ‘new job’ fits me to a tee,” Spada said.
