Coastal Carolina senior Ruiz competing in Panama for a Masters invitation

Coastal Carolina senior Afredo Ruiz will be representing his native Mexico while playing in the 2017 Latin America Amateur Championship from Thursday through Sunday at the Club de Golf de Panama in Panama City, Panama.
Augusta National Golf Club, the United States Golf Association and the R&A created the event to promote golf throughout Latin America, and the winner is rewarded with an invitation to play in this year’s Masters Tournament. There are 108 players in this year’s field.
Ruiz had a strong start to his senior season, finishing second and first in CCU’s first two fall events with scores of 8-under par 208 and 6-under 138. CCU interim head coach Chad Wilson said participating in the Latin America Amateur was one of Ruiz’s goals this season.
The tournament will be broadcast on ESPN2 from 3-5 p.m. both Thursday and Friday, on ESPNews from 1-3 p.m. Saturday and on ESPN from 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Live coverage is also available at LAACgolf.com.
