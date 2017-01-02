New golf tournament series created for pros, amateurs in Myrtle Beach area

A new series of golf tournaments on the Grand Strand for both professionals and amateurs has been created, and it will benefit the Myrtle Beach Chapter of the South Carolina Junior Golf Association.
Derek Watson of Murrells Inlet, a former mini-tour player who is the merchandise director for the South Carolina Golf Center at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club, is the director of the series, named the Carolina Coast Golf Series.
The series consists of two-person team best ball events offering cash prizes, and Watson is hoping to have up to seven in 2017.
The inaugural event is scheduled for March 25-26 at Long Bay Golf Club and has an entry fee of $300 per player. The event will include a $1,000 skins game each day, optional $200 team buy in for a cash purse in each flight, and closest-to-the-pin contests.
The tournament is limited to the first 60 teams and a full-field payout in each of up to four flights that are determined by first-round scores is $2,000 for first, $1,250 for second, $1,000 for third and $750 Callaway gift cards for fourth. Players concerned about amateur status can be capped at the USGA allowed payout of $750.
Other tournaments are tentatively scheduled late in the months of April, May, June and July and possibly late August, and the series will be highlighted by the established Low Country Open at Shaftesbury Glen Golf & Fish Club in early August.
Watson said he intends to pay fees to the Carolinas PGA so the events will be sanctioned for their members.
Watson, who assists SCJGA Myrtle Beach Chapter director Dale Ketola of Potential Golf with the running of the chapter and events, said he has created the series as a way to raise money for the chapter.
“My goal overall is to raise money for the junior program,” Watson said. “It’s a way to raise money and it gives people a place to play. It’s open to everybody. I want to give people more opportunities to play instead of the usual scramble tournaments.”
In addition to Long Bay Club, other courses being considered for tournaments include TPC Myrtle Beach and Wachesaw Plantation. “I’m trying to get some of the better courses in the area involved,” Watson said. “People are more apt to travel to play those.”
Prospective players can visit CarolinaGolfSeries.com or www.facebook.com/ccgolftour, or contact Watson at 843-283-4195 or carolinagolfsales@gmail.com.
