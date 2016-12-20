Mystical Golf, Ocean Ridge offering discounted golf for food

In the holiday spirit, a couple groups of golf courses on the Grand Strand are offering discounted golf as part of their food drives.
In Horry County, the Mystical Golf group that includes The Witch, Man O’War and The Wizard courses is offering golf for a $24 cart fee plus taxes in exchange for two non-perishable food items that will be donated to local food banks.
The per-golfer special began Sunday and is in effect through Friday. Mystical Golf also had a successful food drive around Thanksgiving.
In Brunswick County, the four-course Ocean Ridge Plantation in Sunset Beach, N.C., has both a food and toy drive that began in November and will go through Dec. 31.
In exchange for an unwrapped new toy or three canned or non-perishable food items, golfers can play the Big Cats at discounted prices of $36 for either Lion’s Paw or Panther’s Run, or $46 for Leopard’s Chase or Tiger’s Eye.
The toys are being donated to Toys for Tots through the United States Marine Corps, and the food is being donated to Brunswick County Family Assistance.
Ocean Ridge has held food drives for several years and now has them in both the summer and winter. It has donated between approximately 19,000 and 23,000 pounds of food each year in recent years, and nearly hit 30,000 pounds several years ago.
