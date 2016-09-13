New world record set for longest golf club

Michael Furrh, an Arlington, Texas golf pro, hit a ball 59 yards with a 28-foot club Monday morning at Waterchase Golf Club to set a Guinness world record again.
Joyce Marshall / The Star-Telegram

