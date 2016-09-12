How Grand Strand-area golf touring pros fared

Zack Byrd. Affiliation: Murrells Inlet resident. Tour: GPro Tour. Last event: Missed cut at Colorado Open after shooting 1-under 75-68–143. Standing: No standing.
Roberto Diaz. Affiliation: Myrtle Beach resident. Tour: Web.com Tour. Last week: Missed the cut in the DAP Championship after shooting 1-over 70-71–141. Standing: Finished 51st on regular-season money list ($96,968).
Dustin Johnson. Affiliation: Coastal Carolina alumnus. Tour: PGA Tour. Last week: Won the BMW Championship after shooting 23-under 67-63-68-67–265 and earned $1,530,000. Standing: First in FedEx Cup standings, first on money list ($9,067,685) and second in World Golf Ranking.
Patrick Lundy. Affiliation: Little River resident. Tour: Asian Development Tour, Swing Thought Tour. Last event: Missed cut in STT’s Three Ridges Golf Classic after shooting 1-over 74-69–143. Standing: N/A
Kristy McPherson. Affiliation: Conway native. Tour: Symetra Tour. Last week: Tied for 38th in Garden City Charity Classic at Buffalo Dunes after shooting 8-over 72-78-73-73–296 and earned $978. Standing: 63rd on money list ($12,262)
Sebastian Soderberg. Affiliation: Coastal Carolina alumnus. Tour: European Challenge Tour, European Tour. Last week: Missed cut in Volopa Irish Challenge afer shooting 8-over 73-79–152. Standing: 20th in Challenge Tour Road to Oman (56,003 points); tied for 253rd in European Tour Race to Dubai standings (9,639 points)
Thaddeus Wier III. Affiliation: Myrtle Beach resident. Tour: Swing Thought Tour. Last event: Finished sixth in event at Palisades Country Club after shooting 4-over 78-70–148. Standing: N/A
Yoshio Yamamoto. Affiliation: Myrtle Beach resident. Tour: PGA Tour Latinoamerica, Swing Thought Tour. Last week: Missed cut in PTL’s San Luis Championship after shooting 6-over 69-81–150. Standing: Tied 157th in PTL’s Order of Merit ($910)