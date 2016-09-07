Loris’ Waters, Swing Thought Tour split

After 17 years as president of the Swing Thought Tour through multiple name changes, Robin Waters of Loris is no longer affiliated with the Grand Strand-based developmental golf tour. The separation became effective on Aug. 30.
“We came to an agreement it was best for the parties to move on in different directions,” Waters said.
Waters was hired by the late former Hooters of America owner Bob Brooks of Loris to run the NGA Hooters Tour in 1999. He remained president of the tour through three years as the NGA (National Golf Association) Tour following Brooks’ death and the end of Hooters’ sponsorship, and the past two years since it was purchased by Swing Thought parent company Golf Interact.
The tour has been headquartered in the North Myrtle Beach area during Waters’ entire tenure, and Golf Interact founder and chief executive officer Michael Rush said the tour will continue to be operated from the same office for the time being.
Rush, a developmental tour player who founded Golf Interact during his senior year at Sam Houston State in 2009, moved from the Houston area to Charlotte, N.C., in March and is in the process of establishing the Queen City as his company’s headquarters, likely by the spring, he said.
Golf Interact is a new age company bringing innovation and connectivity to the game with a focus on events, technology and products, and Swing Thought is a brand with apparel and training aids meant to simplify the game that will soon have an online store.
“For now our plan is to maintain our Swing Thought Tour office in Myrtle Beach, and our long-term vision is to plant our Golf Interact corporate roots here in Charlotte so we’ll be close,” Rush said. “For the most part we’re keeping things intact and looking to improve and move forward.”
The tour has only a few full-time employees, including tour administrator Joy Johnson of North Myrtle Beach and tour directors Todd Barbee and Terry Johnson, Joy’s husband.
Last summer, Golf Interact acquired the eGolf Tour based in Charlotte, N.C., and consolidated the two tours into easily the largest developmental golf tour in the U.S.
“We have nothing but respect and wish Robin the best. He had a wealth of knowledge and has been in the business a long time,” Rush said. “It’s just time to take the next step forward. I think it’s just streamlining our vision, and making sure that the vision we have and our message gets to the players directly. We’re moving on with a new energy with the goal remaining to develop and advance players to the next level.”
“When you buy two businesses, you make changes to let the marketplace know we’re willing to make changes and willing to adapt and we’re really looking forward to the future. I really believe a new path forward and ushering in a new era of leadership will be a refresher for the whole market. Golf Interact CEO Michael Rush
The Swing Thought Tour features a National Series with approximately 20 annual events in the Southeast and Deep South, and four feeder state series in the Carolinas, Georgia, Texas and Florida. Rush plans to add state series in Arizona and Southern California in 2017, and there will be at least a couple winter series, including one in the Carolinas.
“I hope they succeed,” Waters said. “The players need it to succeed. They need that stable place to play and Golf Interact right now has been offering it. That’s what the players need to look at.”
“I hope for the players something works out for them because they need a place to develop. They don’t need more mini-tours. They need a stable, good, secondary tour in the U.S. The PGA Tour has turned a blind eye to it, unfortunately. Former Swing Thought Tour president Robin Waters
Waters, a second-generation PGA of America member for the past 24 years, said he plans to take a few weeks to consider his future and will spend time with his wife and two children under the age of 7 after a hectic work schedule in the past few years.
“I’ll miss it, absolutely. It’s something I did for 20 years almost and I enjoyed it,” Waters said. “I’m a golf pro at heart. I wanted to play. … Mr. Brooks gave me the opportunity and I’ve enjoyed the life. One thing that’s making it easier to transition and take some time off is to spend some time with [the family].”
The Swing Thought Tour was founded in 1988 by Rick “TC” Jordan and Hooters became the title sponsor in 1994. NGA TOUR alumni include major champions Bubba Watson, Zach Johnson, Jim Furyk, Keegan Bradley, John Daly, Lee Janzen, Tom Lehman and Ben Curtis, whose first pro victory was a Hooters Tour event in North Myrtle Beach, and numerous current PGA Tour players.
Domestic developmental tours have struggled to survive over the past few years, however, as the PGA Tour has become increasingly involved in developmental golf. It has given players incentive to play outside the country with tours in Canada, Latin America and China that feed the Web.com Tour, which in turn feeds the PGA Tour.
The PGA Tour took over Tour de las Americas late in 2012 and the Canadian Tour in 2012 – renaming them the LatinoAmerica Tour and Mackenzie Tour-Canada – and created PGA Tour China in 2014.
Some players have opted for less expensive local mini-tours and the occasional low-percentage Web.com and PGA Tour weekly qualifiers.
“Players are going after that shot to catch lightning in a bottle in Monday qualifiers. I believe more in developing. To play at the Web.com Tour level you have to develop. You’re not going to do it riding in carts using rangefinders and wearing shorts. Why practice sprints when you’re getting ready for a marathon? Former Swing Thought Tour president Robin Waters
Despite fewer competing large domestic tours, Swing Thought participation numbers have decreased significantly. The tour regularly sold out 156-player fields a few years ago, but the past three tournaments – all in August in Knoxville, Tenn., North Augusta and Elgin – had 77, 32 and 56 players.
“I’m not sure if 90 [entrants] isn’t the new 120. It’s a different pool of players today. The bottom fell out and was influenced by the PGA Tour’s involvement,” said Rush, whose tour had 32 former players finish in the top 45 of the 2015 Web.com Tour Qualifying Tournament. “We’re still developing the top talent.”
“We still develop more Web.com and PGA Tour players than any other tours combined. Golf Interact CEO Michael Rush
The Swing Thought recently backed off a longstanding policy of guaranteed purses and first-place checks, instead offering a graduating scale of purses depending on the number of entrants. It also acknowledged in a July 7 email being late on some payments to players, which it has vowed to rectify and prioritize.
“We learned a lesson years ago when we had to make some serious business decisions when we lost Hooters,” Waters said. “Since then it’s been really difficult to get that unity back from the players. Initially we had the opportunity, then it kind of slipped away a couple years ago.
“… Players have sort of done this to themselves, not committing to play consistently on any one tour. If they would commit to what we have been trying to do it would be a win for everyone. They’ve determined they’re going to play where they want to play and it’s deterring everyone.”
Rush said most of the tour’s features and principles will remain unchanged, including pro-ams, player housing and Q-School expense reimbursements to the top players. Minor changes will include range finders being allowed in tournaments and possibly some new host courses. “There are small, minor changes, but I think they add up,” Rush said. “This new system of state and national series has really just gotten started. We’re really looking forward to 2017.”
Waters said he still has rights to the National Golf Association. He doesn’t believe it will become a tour again, but it may be another entity in the golf business. “As downward as the golf business has been there’s no doubt there is still opportunity in it,” he said.
Waters is also embroiled in a lawsuit filed by his brother, former NGA and Swing Thought Tour executive Ryan Waters, seeking at least $9,200 for past compensation and naming Robin Waters, NGA LLC and Golf Interact LLC as defendants. A response and countersuit has been filed.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments