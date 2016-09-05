Private Wachesaw Plantation Club golf course reopens after improvements

The member-owned private Wachesaw Plantation Club has completed a renovation project that featured work on greens including a transition from bentgrass to Champion ultradwarf Bermudagrass, an expansion back to their original sizes and the recontouring of some.
The course closed on June 1 and had a ceremony Friday to mark its reopening that included some of the longest-tenured members hitting putts on the 18th green.
Wachesaw Plantation is a Tom Fazio design that opened in 1986 and Fazio Design was consulted for the changes. A committee and consultants chose the Champion Bermuda, which replaced bentgrass that had been on the greens since 1993, according to four-year Wachesaw general manager Chris Freeman.
“It had just run its lifespan, and bent is very difficult to sustain in this climate,” Freeman said. “The new greens are awesome. They’ve come out outstanding. They’ve been ready to play on for a couple weeks now.”
Freeman said the club will not overseed any part of the course for the winter and will consider painting the greens. “I think the main pluses for the Champion is it provides a consistent speed year-round and we won’t have to worry about the summer diseases the bent was susceptible to,” Freeman said.
Greens have been expanded 20 to 30 percent, Freeman said, and six greens were fairly significantly recontoured to account for what are expected to be consistently faster green speeds – Freeman said the club hopes to maintain Stimpmeter speeds of 10 to 11.
Freeman said some greens had become excessively severe, including the 18th along the Waccamaw River. The green has been shifted to the right to create an area of rough between the green and water to its left, and the slope to the left has been lessened about 60 percent.
During the renovation project, the club repaired and replaced a number of bunkers, top-dressed fairways multiple times to firm them, reparied portions of cart path, and enhanced landscaping throughout with flowers and manicuring.
“This was an essential step we needed to take for our future,” Freeman said. “We believe had we not converted the greens this year we would have lost the bentgrass due to the extreme heat and humidity. We feel we would have been in very poor condition had we not done the renovation this year.”
The club also removed a number of trees to enhance the view of the river on the 18th hole. “It had overgrown over the past 30 years and taken away the view so we’ve opened that up again,” Freeman said.
Wachesaw Plantation pro Joe Gagliano and his staff organized a few thousand outside rounds for his members in the area while the course was closed.
Wachesaw can be played by guests staying in member-owned cottages on the property, and the course occasionally accepts package play from a few select providers. It also hosts a number of charity events on Mondays during the course of the year that are open to the public.
