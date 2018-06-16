Myrtle Beach Invitational college hoops tournament field finalized. See who's coming

The inaugural Myrtle Beach Invitational college basketball tournament has finalized its eight-team field with the additions of Central Florida and Monmouth.
The early-season tournament, which will be broadcast in its entirety on ESPN television and online networks, will be held at Coastal Carolina’s HTC Center from Nov. 15-18, with an off day on Nov. 17.
The other six teams that were previously announced are West Virginia, Wake Forest, Cal State Fullerton, Saint Joseph’s, Valparaiso, and Western Kentucky.
A few teams saw postseason success last season, with Cal State Fullerton and West Virginia playing in the NCAA Tournament, where the Mountaineers advanced to the Sweet 16, and Western Kentucky reached the NIT semifinals.
The tournament bracket will be announced later this summer.
Comments