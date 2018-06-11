Is a college football bowl game headed to the Myrtle Beach area?

The Myrtle Beach area may be getting a college football bowl game as early as 2020.
According to a report by college football reporter Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN, the NCAA’s Competition Committee is recommending three new bowl games be added for the 2020 season. He cites multiple unnamed sources.
McMurphy says the Competition Committee’s recommendations are expected to be approved Tuesday by the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee.
Coastal Carolina University’s Brooks Stadium on the Conway campus would be the likely host of any bowl game. The stadium expanded to 15,000 seats for the 2017 season and is expected to increase its seating capacity to more than 20,000 for the 2018 season.
Coastal Carolina athletics director Matt Hogue said Monday he is aware of the competition committee’s recommendation and the vote on Tuesday, and said the university is willing be a partner with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and help Myrtle Beach with its sports tourism efforts.
Hogue said he believes Tuesday’s vote won’t solidify the Myrtle Beach bowl, but will be a big step in the process of creating it.
McMurphy reports the NCAA is expected to officially announce any changes to the current bowl formats by July 1.
McMurphy says the NCAA’s Competition Committee is recommending three new bowls beginning in 2020, which will increase the number of bowls to a record 43 games.
He says Chicago and Myrtle Beach are near locks to host two of the new bowl games, and Myrtle Beach and ESPN officials have had ongoing discussions about starting this bowl game.
McMurphy told The Sun News on Monday that the Sun Belt Conference, of which Coastal Carolina is a member, would be affiliated with the bowl, and the other team would likely come from either Conference USA or the Mid-American. The Sun Belt is affiliated with five bowl games, so if it is involved, McMurphy cites sources saying the league could cut ties in 2020 with either the Arizona, Dollar General, Camellia or Cure bowls.
McMurphy writes the Chicago bowl, to be played at Wrigley Field, will feature the Big Ten against the ACC, and to add the Chicago bowl in 2020, the Big Ten is expected to end its affiliation with the San Francisco Bowl (formerly Foster Farms Bowl) after 2019.
The third new bowl could be in South Carolina as well, McMurphy reports? He says Arizona State has shown interest in adding a bowl in Tempe, and Charleston and Greenville, N.C., have shown interest in hosting a bowl in the past.
McMurphy said the new bowls must have a contract with two conferences and/or independents BYU and Army before being created.
If the NCAA gets to 43 bowls, including the College Football Playoff title game, a record 65 percent of the 130 FBS schools (84 teams) will play in a bowl game.
Comments