How Washington defeated UConn in Conway to reach its first Super Regional

The University of Washington scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a tie and defeat Connecticut 9-6 to win the NCAA Conway Regional at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Washington (33-23), which has won eight of its last nine games, advances to a Super Regional for the first time in program history.
A.J. Graffanino hit a three-run double to deep right field to break the tie in the eighth.
“The fact that it is the programs first time, it is a special thing to be a part of,” Graffanino said. “Being around these guys and the coaching staff, this is definitely the coolest baseball experience in my life.”
Washington overcame a five-run deficit with a five-run third inning that tied the game at 6 and included a three-run homer by Joe Wainhouse, who homered in all three Huskies games in Conway and was named the regional MVP. Wainhouse, who is 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, has 11 home runs in his past 15 games.
“I have been feeling really good lately,” Wainhouse said. “Since the start of the year I have been getting more and more comfortable and I found a groove lately. It also starts with the guys around me.”
Washington is expected to travel for its Super Regional against Cal State Fullerton.
“I think we are going to be okay, because we weathered this place which is a tough place to play,” Washington coach Lindsay Meggs said. “The ball park, the fans, the other teams, and the weather all made it a difficult weekend. It sucked the life out of us at points but we were able to bring it back.”
UConn (37-22-1) eliminated Coastal Carolina from the regional with a 6-5 win earlier Sunday.
Comments