See which members of the 2016 championship team have returned to support the Chants

Among the throng of supporters sporting teal this weekend at the NCAA Conway Regional at Springs Brooks Stadium are a number of national champions.
Coastal Carolina’s first home regional since 2010 has attracted several members of CCU’s 2016 NCAA national championship team to support the 2018 team – including several players who were teammates two years ago – and have an impromptu reunion.
Players who have congregated at Springs Brooks over the regional’s first two days include Anthony Marks, Connor Owings, G.K. Young and Cole Schaefer
“Every time we get together we pick up right where we left off in Omaha,” G.K. Young said. “That relationship we have, that will go with us to our graves,” said Young of Conway. “I get to see Marks and Cole Schaeffer and Connor Owings, we ran into each other [Friday], hugging and loving on each other. . . . That’s a relationship of just hours and hours and hours of practice together, and blood, sweat and tears.”
The 2016 team members were also proud of the 2018 team for earning a regional they were not able to host. They had to travel to N.C. State for the regional and LSU for the Super Regional en route to Omaha, Neb.
“It’s awesome,” Young said. “They’re doing right now what when we won in 2016, what we wanted to do was host a regional. Setting the bar like we did and them getting to host, that’s awesome for them. We don’t play any better than we do in the palace – we say we play in the palace – they’re getting to play a regional in the palace and it’s hard to beat us in the palace.”
Mike Morrison and Zach Remillard visited the team and coaches during a practice on Thursday. They are members of the Chicago White Sox advanced Single-A team the Winston-Salem Dash, which played a three-game series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans from Tuesday through Thursday.
Alex Cunningham was expected to attend Saturday, along with possibly a couple more teammates from 2016.
“They love being around each other and they love being around this program. It’s a lot of who they are and what their life has been about in the last few years,” CCU coach Gary Gilmore said. “They set a legacy here. We’ve had several teams that bumped that bar and bumped that bar and bumped that bar, and that ’16 team obviously bumped it as high as it could go.
“This team here is trying to reach for that. Knowing those guys are here and they’ve got their backs is huge. You’re going to see a whole lot of our alumni this weekend. It’s very gratifying. It’s what all of this is all about.”
Several other former Coastal players in addition to those on the 2016 team have returned to watch the regional and support the team this week as well, including the school’s all-time home runs leader David Anderson, who hit 50 bombs from 2006-09.
“It’s very gratifying, but I wouldn’t expect anything less to be honest with you,” Gilmore said. “Those guys live and die this program every single day. They’ll tell you, even the ones in pro ball, the happiest days of their life were right here. Unless they play in the big leagues and win a World Series or whatever, I expect that to carry on throughout their lifetime.”
Big opening win
Coastal crushed LIU Brooklyn in its regional opener on Friday, scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and cruising to a 16-1 win.
Sophomore lefthanded starter Anthony Veneziano threw seven shutout innings and the Chants got home runs from Seth Lancaster, Kieton Rivers and Kyle Skeels in Friday’s blowout win.
The 15-run margin of victory is Coastal’s second largest this season behind a 19-3 win over Wake Forest and matches the season-opening 17-2 win over Virginia Tech.
Friday night’s attendance of 3,736 is the third largest in Springs Brooks Stadium history, behind only the 4,130 that purchased tickets for this year’s game against Clemson and 3,777 early in 2017 against Western Carolina when the team celebrated its 2016 national championship.
“To be here at home in Conway, and have Conway friends and family to come out and support, that’s just fantastic, we appreciate them,” Rivers said.
Veneziano (7-1) allowed just three hits and walked three while striking out six and threw 102 pitches in his seven innings.
“The key to the game for me was Anthony being able to go out there and give us the outing he gave us,” Gilmore said. “It was huge to go seven innings and put up zeros the whole the time. There wasn’t any point in time where you remotely thought he was in trouble.”
Veneziano, who lowered his earned-run average to 3.41, also started Coastal’s opener in the Sun Belt Conference Championship and threw five shutout innings against Texas-Arlington.
“A lot of it has to do with preparation,” Veneziano said. “I’ve been preparing for these starts a lot more than I have during the season. I kind of let myself slide a little bit during the season I feel like. Now that the preparation is there, no matter what the outcome is I’m content with it.”
Rivers set a career high with five RBI, knocking in two runs with a double off the left field wall in the fourth and three with his fifth homer of the season in the fifth, a deep blast that went well over the left field fence.
Back-to-back brothers
After Seth Lancaster hit his team-leading 20th home run of the season Friday in the fourth inning against LIU Brooklyn, it was almost expected that Kevin Woodall Jr. was going to hit a home run moments after.
After all, Lancaster’s previous two home runs last weekend in the Sun Belt Conference Championship in Lafayette, La., were followed by Woodall blasts. Woodall has followed his fellow senior in the batting order all season, and after Coastal went more than a year without teammates hitting consecutive home runs, Lancaster and Woodall went back-to-back twice in the same weekend.
Both are in the top 10 in the nation in home runs, and in each case, Lancaster took the team lead in homers before Woodall tied him. Lancaster’s homer Friday again gives him the edge of Woodall, who has 19.
“We’ve known each other since we were 16, we played travel ball together for coach [John] Rhodes and the [S.C.] Diamond Devils so we’ve been buds for as long as we can remember,” Lancaster said. “To be able to be here with one of our good friends, really our best friend, it’s kind of a cool experience. We don’t talk too much about the [personal] competition but we do joke around with each other.
“It’s fun to laugh about and it’s fun to joke about. If we continue to go back and forth like this we’re going to try to lead the team somewhere. In the end we’re trying to win ballgames and be good teammates.”
