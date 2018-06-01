This is who Coastal Carolina will play in its second game of the NCAA Conway Regional

If Coastal Carolina wins its opening game Friday night in the NCAA Conway Regional against LIU Brooklyn, the Chanticleers will play the University of Washington.
Washington got eight innings from starter Joe DeMers (7-3), who held Connecticut to one run on six hits with a walk and six strikeouts, to defeat UConn 7-1 Friday afternoon. UConn (35-21-1) had scored 12 runs in a win over Coastal at Springs Brooks Stadium in mid-March.
Washington (31-23) is the No. 3 seed in the regional while UConn (35-21-1), with a national RPI ranking of 16th, is the No. 2 seed and must now try to win the double-elimination regional from the loser’s bracket.
“[DeMers] did a really good job keeping us off balance by staying low in the zones with that little sinker he was throwing," said UConn junior catcher Zac Susi, who went 1-for-2 to extend his on-base streak to 46 games. "His change-up was pretty good and he had a good slider going, just to control three pitches and keeping them down low in the zone he was able to do a lot of damage.”
Washington handed Collegiate Baseball First Team All-American Mason Feole (9-2) his second loss of the season, though the sophomore was also impressive, allowing seven hits and two runs in seven innings with two walks and six strikeouts.
Washington scored five in the eighth inning after Feole was lifted, scoring on RBI singles by Levi Jordan, A.J. Graffanino and Kaiser Weiss, a sacrifice bunt and RBI groundout. Joe Wainhouse also hit his team-leading 15th homer for Washington.
Connecticut had taken a 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Isaac Feldstein in the bottom of the first inning.
Washington, which went 20-10 in Pac-12 play, finished the season strong. The Huskies have won six of their past seven and eight of their last 10 games, winnings series over Collegiate Baseball No. 20 UCLA and No. 3 Stanford, which needed to rally from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning of the season finale to avoid a sweep and keep Washington from claiming the Pac-12 title.
UConn will play in Satuday's elimination game at noon and the winner's bracket game is scheduled for 5 p.m.
