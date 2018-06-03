Coastal Carolina's season comes to an end against UConn in the NCAA Conway Regional

Freshman Christian Fedko’s first career home run in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Connecticut a 6-5 win over Coastal Carolina on Sunday, ending the Chanticleers season in the NCAA Conway Regional.
Coastal (43-19) defeated LIU Brooklyn Friday in its regional opener before falling to Washington 11-6 Saturday and UConn on Sunday.
UConn (37-21-1) advances to play Washington (32-23) at 6 p.m. Sunday, and needs to win that game to force a deciding game Monday.
Junior Zach Biermann drove in four runs for Coastal with a home run leading off the second inning, RBI single in the fifth and two-run single in the eighth.
Coastal battled back from a 5-2 deficit with three runs in the eighth.
The Chanticleers got two runners on with no outs when Matt Beaird walked and Cory Wood reached on an error by shortstop Anthony Prado. Kevin Woodall Jr. walked to load the bases with one out and Zach Biermann singled on a ground ball through the second base hole to plate two runs.
After Kieton Rivers popped out, Lee Sponseller and Parker Chavers walked to force in a run and tie the score. Keaton Weisz flied out to right field to leave the bases loaded, and Fedko hit his homer to left field in the bottom of the inning.
Wood singled with one out in the ninth, Seth Lancaster hit a drive to right field that was caught by Isaac Feldstein against the wall, and Kevin Woodall Jr. struck out looking to end the game.
A home run by Anthony Prato broke a 2-2 tie in the bottom of the seventh inning, and a two-run homer by Feldstein following a Zac Susi single with two outs gave UConn a 5-2 lead.
UConn took a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning on a two-run double by Feldstein.
In the top of the sixth, Wood singled with one out and advanced to third on a Lancaster single, and Biermann singled through the shortstop hole with two outs to tie the game. Rivers struck out swinging with runners on first and third to end the inning.
CCU starter Zack Hopeck went 5 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, and he stranded six UConn baserunners – two each in the second, fourth and fifth innings – and he also picked off a runner with two outs in the first inning, and rightfielder Kieton Rivers threw out a runner at third in the first inning.
UConn started its closer, P.J. Poulin, who went six innings and threw 98 pitches, allowing two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out six.
UConn scored all of its runs with two outs, and was 8 for 16 at the plate in the game with two outs.
