Why Coastal Carolina now has some work to do to advance from the NCAA Conway Regional

Coastal Carolina will have to win three games over the next two days to advance to a Super Regional and have a chance to reach the College World Series for the second time in three years.
Washington defeated the Chanticleers 11-6 Saturday in the NCAA Conway Regional at Springs Brooks Stadium, dropping the Chants into the regional’s losers’ bracket.
The top-seeded Chants (43-18) will face second-seeded Connecticut (36-22) at noon Sunday for the opportunity to face Washington at 6 p.m. The winner of the noon game will have to defeat Washington (32-23) both Sunday night and at 1 p.m. Monday in order to advance.
Coastal has won its regional two of the other three times it has hosted, in 2008 and 2010. Clemson won a regional hosted by CCU in 2007.
Saturday’s attendance of 3,205 is the fifth largest in the four-year history of Springs Brooks Stadium following the third-largest attendance of 3,736 Friday night.
The crowd watched Coastal battle back from a 6-1 deficit after two innings with three runs in the top of the third and one run each in the fifth and sixth innings to pull within a run at 7-6.
But a two-run home run by Joe Wainhouse in the sixth and two more runs in the seventh reestablished the Huskies’ five-run lead.
A grand slam by sophomore Nick Kahle in the second inning did much of the early damage against CCU starter Jason Bilous (7-3), who allowed seven runs on seven hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
Coastal recorded 10 hits, including two each by Kevin Woodall Jr., Zach Biermann, Lee Sponseller and Preston Chavers, and Sponseller had two RBI on a pair of doubles and Biermann scored three runs.
But Washington had 13 hits including the two home runs.
Coastal, which was the visiting team based on the NCAA’s alternating home field policy, scored first with a run in the top of the second inning on a Biermann walk and Sponseller double.
Washington scored six runs in the bottom of the inning on three hits, a walk and two hit batters. Kahle’s fifth homer of the year to right-center field came with two outs, and followed a close call at second base on a possible double play that went against the Chants and allowed the inning to continue.
Coastal rallied for three in the top of the third, as Seth Lancaster walked with one out, Woodall laced a hard single past third baseman Willie MacIver and Biermann hit an RBI single up the middle.
Kieton Rivers hit a sharp RBI grounder off the body of pitcher Lucas Knowles, who scrambled to barely get Rivers at first base, and Sponseller ripped an RBI double off the right-field wall.
Washington added a run in the fourth before Chavers knocked in Biermann with an RBI single in the fifth and Beaird doubled and scored on a passed ball in the sixth to pull the Chants within a run.
In the bottom of the sixth, Wainhouse hit his two-run homer on an 0-2 count to straightaway centerfield off reliever Matt Eardensohn. It is the second home run of the tournament and 10th in the past 14 games for the 6-foot-6, 255-pound senior.
Eardensohn tried Wainhouse one too many times with fastballs with the 0-2 count. Wainhouse hit three consecutive two-strike popups in foul territory that went just out of play, the third being just inches out of the reach of first baseman Woodall at the Huskies dugout.
Washington, which went 20-10 in Pac-12 play, finished the season strong. The Huskies have won seven of their past eighth and nine of their last 11 games, winnings series over Collegiate Baseball top-20 teams UCLA and Stanford, which needed to rally from a two-run deficit in the ninth inning of the season finale to avoid a sweep and keep Washington from claiming the Pac-12 title.
Comments