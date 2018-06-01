They scored how many runs? Coastal Carolina routs LIU Brooklyn in NCAA opener

Coastal Carolina scored five runs in both the fourth and fifth innings and cruised to a 16-1 win over LIU Brooklyn in its opener Friday night in the NCAA Conway Regional at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Coastal (42-17) will face Washington in the winner’s bracket game at 5 p.m.Saturday, while LIU Brooklyn (31-25) will attempt to stay alive in the regional in the noon elimination game against Connecticut.
Sophomore lefthanded starter Anthony Veneziano allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings and the Chants got home runs from Seth Lancaster, Kieton Rivers and Kyle Skeels in the blowout win.
The 15-run margin of victory is Coastal’s second largest this season behind a 16-run win over Wake Forest and matching the season-opening 15-run win over Virginia Tech.
Friday night’s attendance of 3,736 is the third largest in Springs Brooks Stadium history, behind only the 4,130 that attended this year’s game against Clemson and 3,777 at the 2017 opener when the team celebrated its 2016 national championship.
Comments