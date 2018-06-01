They scored how many runs? Coastal Carolina routs LIU Brooklyn in NCAA opener

Coastal Carolina’s Cory Wood, bottom, dives back to second base as LIU Brooklyn's Luis Arias misses the tag in the NCAA Conway Regional at Springs Brooks Stadium. Coastal and LIU Brooklyn were playing for the right to play the regional's No. 3 seed, Washington, in the winner's bracket at 5 p.m. Saturday. Washington defeated UConn 7-1 earlier Friday. Keith Alan Jacobs For The Sun News