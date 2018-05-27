CCU learns if it will host an NCAA baseball regional. See where the Chants are going

Coastal Carolina’s NCAA postseason road will begin in Conway.
The Chanticleers learned Sunday night, a few hours after winning the Sun Belt Conference tournament title, that they were selected as one of 16 NCAA regional tournament hosts.
They will host three other teams in a double-elimination tournament at Springs Brooks Stadium for games from Friday through Sunday or next Monday. Those teams will be announced at noon Monday.
“We put ourselves in a good spot. We won the regular season championship and the conference tournament championship,” senior pitcher Zack Hopeck said minutes after CCU won the tournament title with an 11-6 win over Troy in Lafayette, La., on Sunday. “If we host, we’re looking at something we haven’t done in this new ballpark and that would be quite the thing to do here.”
This will be the fourth time Coastal has hosted in its 16 regional appearances.
Coastal hosted regionals in 2007, 2008 and 2010 – though only 2008 was on campus and the others were at Pelicans Ballpark – while hosting two of its three Super Regional appearances in 2008 and 2010. Springs Brooks Stadium, with a capacity of about 5,400, opened in 2015.
The Chanticleers will gather at Handleys Pub & Grub in Carolina Forest at noon Monday for the NCAA regional selection show on ESPNU.
Coastal (42-17) is ranked 20th in the country in the Rating Percentage Index (RPI), which considers a team’s wins and losses and strength of schedule and is perhaps the most referenced and reliable ranking of college baseball teams.
Other regional hosts are Florida State, Stanford, N.C. State, Mississippi, Minnesota, Texas Tech, East Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Stetson, Oregon State, Clemson, North Carolina, Texas and Georgia. Regional winners will advance to three-game Super Regional series, with those winners going to the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.
With its Sun Belt regular season and tournament titles, the Chants had a case to leapfrog some teams ranked ahead of it in the RPI in consideration for a regional.
No. 12 East Carolina (43-16), No. 16 Connecticut (35-20-1) and No. 18 South Florida (35-20-1) are all from the American Athletic Conference, and it was highly unlikely three teams from the AAC would all host regionals. None of the teams were better than 14-9-1 in conference play, either, and just ECU was selected.
No. 17 Jacksonville (39-18) doesn’t have stellar on-campus facilities and the minor league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp are at home Friday and Saturday, and No. 4 Stetson (45-11) already represents the Atlantic Sun conference as a regional host.
Neither No. 13 Auburn (39-21) nor No. 15 Texas A&M (39-20) had winning records in the SEC, Auburn going 15-15 and the Aggies going just 13-17 in conference play.
No. 19 N.C. State (40-16) lost four of its last five games, including decisions to 10th-seeded Virginia and sixth-seeded Florida State in its only two games in the ACC Tournament, though the Wolfpack was selected.
Minnesota (40-13) and Connecticut (35-20-1), 14th and 16th in the RPI, respectively, were projected hosts in part because there weren't other comparable options in their regions of the country. But the Northeast was left without a regional site.
There were teams ranked below Coastal that had arguments to host a regional, however, including No. 23 Texas (37-20), the Big 12 regular-season champion that was granted a regional, as well as Duke (40-15) and Louisville (43-17), who each went at least 18-12 in ACC play. But neither was selected. One of those ACC teams could end up in Conway.
The Chanticleers were riding back to Conway in sleeper bus coaches around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night when they learned they would be hosting.
Ticket prices range from $10 for individual games to $75 for the entire regional, depending on the type of ticket.
The CCU ticket office will be closed Monday so the only way to purchase tickets Monday is online at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=11817#.WwtUyUgvyUk. The ticket office at Arcadia Hall will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Parking can also be purchased for the lot surrounding Springs Brooks Stadium for $45 for all sessions or $15 per game. For more information visit www.goccusports.com/tickets or call the ticket office at 843-347-8499.
