Why Matt Beaird is carrying such a heavy load for Coastal Carolina behind the plate

The player who will perhaps most enjoy and most benefit from the off day Friday that Coastal Carolina earned by winning its first two games in the Sun Belt Conference Baseball Championship is senior catcher Matt Beaird.
Beaird, who has three doubles in the tournament after hitting seven during the regular season, has started 14 of the past 15 games because of a hand injury to sophomore backup catcher Kyle Skeels.
And Coastal's first two games in the tournament have been played in hot and humid conditions on an artificial turf that intensifies the heat in Lafayette, La.
“Beaird getting a day off is huge," Coastal head coach Gary Gilmore said. "He’s had to catch so many innings being basically our only front line catcher. We’ve had to ride him hard so this day off is huge for him.”
Beaird isn’t weary from trying to throw out baserunners, however. Having caught 67.7 percent of potential base stealers this season – 22 of 33 – which is among the top two percentages in the country, only one player has attempted to steal a base against him in the past seven games.
Skeels injured the hamate bone in a hand while swinging a bat in a series against Georgia State from April 20-22 and it has yet to heal. CCU coaches were hoping to have him back this week but he remains in a cast and may be lost for the rest of the season.
Skeels was batting .297 overall as a DH and catcher, but in his 16 starts behind the plate he was batting .396, so his bat is being missed either in the lineup or off the bench. Beaird is batting .236 this season.
So Beaird’s backup is freshman Garrett Sheppard, who has just five at-bats this season. He started the season finale against Appalachian State last Saturday when CCU played 22 innings in one day and Beaird had already caught 13 of them.
Who Beaird will catch in Coastal’s first and possibly only game Saturday will be determined based on opponent matchups, according to Gilmore. Either Georgia Southern or South Alabama will have to defeat CCU twice Saturday to keep the Chants from Sunday’s championship game, scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.
Gator gazing
So what did Coastal Carolina do on its off day?
Gilmore said after a 16-4 win over South Alabama on Thursday night that he planned to take the team searching for alligators on a boat in the swamps of Louisiana, and that’s what he did.
The team posted photos on its Twitter account aboard a boat from Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours and claimed to have seen at least six alligators.
