Here's the Coastal Carolina baseball personnel who were honored by the Sun Belt

After leading Coastal Carolina to a regular-season conference championship, coach Gary Gilmore has been named Sun Belt Conference Coach of the Year.
Gilmore was recognized via a vote by conference coaches after leading the Chanticleers to a 23-7 league record in 2018. CCU enters the conference tournament Wednesday with a 38-17 overall record.
Seven Chanticleer players were also honored. Junior pitcher Jason Bilous, senior first baseman Kevin Woodall Jr., sophomore second baseman Cory Wood, senior shortstop Seth Lancaster and junior designated hitter Zach Biermann were named first-team All-Sun Belt selections. Junior pitcher Matt Eardensohn and freshman outfielder Parker Chavers were named to the second team.
Troy senior outfielder Joey Denison was named player of the year, Louisiana senior Colten Schmidt was tabbed pitcher of the year, Troy outfielder Rigsby Mosley was named freshman of the year and Arkansas State junior first baseman Kyle MacDonald garnered newcomer of the year honors.
Coastal earned a bye in the conference tournament and will begin action against a play-in winner at 1:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at University of Louisiana’s Cajun Field. Two play-in games are scheduled for Tuesday.
