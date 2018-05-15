CCU alum in NFL hit in wild crash involving police chase, stolen vehicle, DUI suspect

Coastal Carolina graduate and Denver Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson escaped a wild, terrifying crash with only minor injuries Saturday night.
Henderson, who is entering his second season with the Broncos, posted on his social media accounts a photo of his Jeep on its roof with some belongings in the street including a sneaker and Coastal Carolina baseball hat.
According to Denver's 9News.com, Henderson was on his way to pick up takeout food for his family around 8 p.m. Saturday when he was T-boned by a woman involved in a high-speed police chase while driving a stolen car. The woman is also suspected of driving under the influence, according to police records.
The woman’s vehicle smashed into Henderson's Jeep SUV. The impact of the crash caused Henderson's vehicle to flip in the air, but it did end the chase as the woman’s stolen vehicle then crashed into a pole. The accident occurred in the Denver suburb of Parker, Colo.
“T-boned, airborne, flipped, and rolled,” Henderson wrote in Instagram. “I plowed through my jammed door and exited my Jeep on my own. I’m truly blessed that God protected me through this accident. Without his favor I don’t know if I would’ve survived. I’m thankful to only come out with minor injuries and a few scrapes and bruises.”
Henderson and three other people were taken to a hospital after the multi-vehicle crash that CBSSports referred to as “fiery,” and he was released after no internal bleeding was discovered.
Henderson described the incident to 9 News: "At the last second I saw a truck plow into my passenger side," he said. "T-boned, and then everybody who was talking to the police said I was airborne and I flipped in the air and I landed on another car and I rolled after that. I was very fortunate. Very blessed."
Henderson told 9 News that he unbuckled his seat belt, scooted to the roof and with the door jammed, shouldered his way out.
Henderson reportedly has a slightly sprained ankle and shoulder, but said he plans to take part in Denver’s upcoming Organized Team Activities.
“I’m rehabbing and getting my body ready to participate in OTAs next week,” he posted on Instagram.
According to 9 News, citing the the Douglas County Detention Center, the driver of the stolen car was Rainbow Sunset Espinoza, a 37-year-old woman who is facing 11 charges: stealing a vehicle, driving recklessly, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, evading police, failing to turn on her headlights, driving a car without plates, driving while her license was revoked, running red lights, criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.
Henderson was selected by the Broncos in the sixth-round of the 2017 NFL Draft after graduating from CCU. He had seven carries for 13 yards and two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown last season as a rookie.
“With OTAs a week away and a season that I’m competing for a significant role, the most traumatic event I’ve probably ever had to deal with occurs,” Henderson posted on Instagram.
Henderson thanked on his Instagram and Facebook posts the responding police and fire rescue, and the doctors who treated him.
