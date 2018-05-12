Coastal Carolina alumnus in the NFL to hold a free youth football camp on campus

De’Angelo Henderson isn’t wasting much time giving back to the Myrtle Beach community as an NFL player.
The Coastal Carolina graduate who is entering his second season as a running back with the Denver Broncos will hold a free youth football camp on the CCU campus. It is tentatively scheduled for July 7.
Henderson expects the camp to be for kids who have yet to reach high school, and he expects to have former teammates and possibly a couple NFL players among the instructors. “I want to give the kids professional help to perfect their craft,” CCU’s all-time leading rusher said.
Henderson came to Coastal from Summerville High outside Charleston, and former Summerville wide receiver A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals puts on a camp at their alma mater.
“A.J. Green went to my high school so those kids already have an opportunity to go to a camp,” Henderson said. “What I want to do is give the kids in Horry County an opportunity to have a professional guy come there so they can meet and see somebody face to face, so they don’t have to drive two hours or however many hours just to go to a professional guy’s camp.”
Henderson said camp instructors may include former CCU players who reached the NFL in Matt Hazel, Bruce Mapp and Denzel Rice, former CCU All-American linebacker Quinn Backus, Denver Broncos offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, who attended Massachusetts, and possibly Broncos running back Devontae Booker.
“And hopefully a few more,” Henderson said. “I’ve got to get in contact with a couple more guys I know and see if they can find some time to come out to good old Conway, South Carolina during the summer.”
Attendees will receive T-shirts, food and drinks, and his mother and fiancée, Natalie McKnight, and her mother will be among those contributing food.
Prior to Henderson's camp, the CCU football program will host a variety of BAM Skills & Drills camps in the month of June at Brooks Stadium.
A series of 10 camps will run from June 2-16. Most are one-day camps, though there is a three-day youth camp for children ages 5-13 from June 11-13. For more information or to register visit http://www.bamfootballcamp.com/.
