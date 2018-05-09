Coastal Carolina knocks off the No. 3 team in the nation, North Carolina

Coastal Carolina dropped two of three games at Louisiana-Lafayette this past weekend to end an 11-game Sun Belt Conference Series winning streak that included the first seven series this season.
So the Chanticleers, ranked 19th in the country by Baseball America, were looking to reinforce their standing on the national stage.
A win over the No. 3 team in the nation should suffice.
Coastal got a two-run home run by Seth Lancaster in the first inning, shutdown performances on the mound by starter Anthony Veneziano and reliever Jay Causey of Conway, and defeated North Carolina 5-2 Wednesday at Springs Brooks Stadium.
It’s the second win of the season over a top 10 team, as the Chants (33-16) defeated Clemson earlier this season at home.
North Carolina (33-14) has risen to No. 3 in the country by going 26-7 after starting the season 7-7, and is 18-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Veneziano, a sophomore lefthander, threw four shutout innings to improve to 5-0, allowing two hits and a walk and hit a batter while striking out five.
Causey, a sophomore lefthander, pitched the final 2 2/3 innings for Coastal without allowing a hit, walking two and striking out three, including the final two batters of the game.
Coastal struck for two runs through its first two batters as Cory Wood walked and Lancaster pulled a 3-2 inside breaking ball from UNC starter Taylor Sugg well beyond the right field fence for a two-run home run, his 13th dinger of the season.
Coastal added a run in the third inning when Lancaster walked and stole a base before scoring on Lee Sponseller’s second double of the game down the right field line.
Sponseller knocked in another run in the fifth inning with a line drive single up the middle to score Lancaster, who singled, stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error by catcher Brandon Martorano.
The Chants went in order in both the sixth and seventh innings with four strikeouts against relievers Tyler Baum and Josh Hiatt, but Kieton Rivers hit his fourth homer of the season to left field off Joey Lancellotti to give the Chants an insurance run in the eighth.
Veneziano got a strikeout and groundout to open the game before hitting a batter and giving up a single, then got a line-out to left field by Ike Freeman to end the inning.
In the top of the second, Ben Casparius drilled a 3-2 fastball off the wall in left center for a leadoff double but Veneziano got the next three batters with a pair of strikeouts and a groundout. The Tar Heels got a one-out walk in the third but the runner didn’t advance.
Sophomore righthander and Carolina Forest High graduate Patrick Orlando took the mound in the fifth and allowed a two-run homer to left field in the sixth to Ike Freeman that cut the Coastal lead to 4-2. It was one of four hits Orlando allowed in 1 2/3 innings.
Sophomore Davie Inman got a pair of outs via strikeout while allowing a walk, and Causey closed out the game.
Causey walked pinch hitter Josh Ladowski to lead off the eighth but induced a double play turned by Wood and Lancaster up the middle and struck out Ben Casparius looking to end his night on the mound. He also walked the leadoff hitter in the ninth before retiring the next three batters.
Wednesday’s attendance of 2,616 is the ninth-best for Springs Brooks Stadium despite the game coming after graduation ceremonies last weekend and the spring semester being complete.
