Where CCU will play, and who it has to beat to reach the NCAA Men's Golf Championship

Watching the Golf Channel selection show from The Dunes Golf and Beach Club, the Coastal Carolina men’s golf team learned Wednesday it will have to advance from a 14-team regional at Reunion Resort in Kissimmee, Fla., in order to reach its fifth NCAA Championship.
The Chanticleers are seeded 11th in the regional from May 14-16 that includes a top five of Vanderbilt, Florida, North Carolina, South Florida and Kent State.
The low five teams and low individual not on those teams will advance to the NCAA Championship at Karsten Creek Golf Club on May 25-30 in Stillwater, Okla.
The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt Conference Championship last week, claiming the 54-hole stroke play competition by 26 shots before defeating South Alabama and Georgia Southern in match play to claim the conference’s automatic NCAA berth.
First-year head coach Jim Garren was an assistant on reigning national champion Oklahoma last season, and wanted to return to the NCAA tournament this year.
“Conference championship was a big theme,” Garren told Golf Channel. “When we got with this group we started talking about this from Day 1, it was our goal all season long. Every time we talked to these guys – every meeting, every practice, every workout, every tournament – it was all about the conference championship. So we were prepared and they were excited about it.”
Morgan Deneen, a walk-on as a senior, won the conference individual championship by seven strokes at 10-under 203 and is expected to be joined at the regional by senior Thadd Obecny II, juniors Daniel Overas and Luis Ruiz, and sophomore States Fort.
Garren said he learned from the Oklahoma team, which returned four of its five starters this season, what it took to win a title.
“Everything they did was team first, and I think that’s my biggest takeaway,” Garren said. “You have to build a team. These guys want to love each other and play for each other, and I think that’s something we started here.”
Garren recalled arriving at CCU during summer break and starting a team group text with Ruiz, the only player on campus at the time. He said Ruiz told him after teammates exchanged multiple messages that was the most the team communicated in the past year. “I told him right there, ‘We got better today and we didn’t hit a shot,’ ” Garren said. “We’ve just been team-focused all year and these guys have grown closer, and now they’re willing to go fight for each other with everything they’ve got.”
The other teams in the regional, in order of seeding, are Arizona, Purdue, Colorado State, Saint Mary’s (Calif.), Central Florida, Jacksonville State, Georgetown and Central Connecticut State.
The other five regional sites from May 14-16, which will total 81 teams and 45 individuals, are the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C.; the Traditions Club in Bryan, Texas; the Scarlet Course/OSU Golf Course in Columbus, Ohio; the Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman, Okla.; The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, Calif.
Three of the regionals will host 13 teams and 10 individuals while the other three will have 14 teams and five individuals apiece, and the low five teams and low individual advance from each regional site.
CCU’s other four NCAA appearances have come from 2005-07 and 2013, when it finished 22nd. CCU finished fifth in 2007, when the team featured current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and former Web.com Tour member Zack Byrd.
Some RB company
Coastal Carolina alumnus De’Angelo Henderson will have some new faces competing with him for playing time in the Denver Broncos backfield this upcoming preseason training camp and season.
The Broncos released starting running back C.J. Anderson in the offseason, and still have on the roster Utah product and 2016 fourth-round draft pick Devontae Booker as well as Henderson, who will be entering his second season after being drafted in the sixth round last year.
The Broncos selected a pair of running backs in the NFL Draft last week, however, taking Oregon’s all-time leading rusher in Royce Freeman in the third round and Arkansas’ David Williams in the seventh round.
Freeman is 6-feet and 240 pounds, boasts size and power and gained 5,621 yards in college, while Williams is a bruising 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds and gained 656 rushing yards last year at a clip of 5.6 yards per carry with eight touchdowns.
Henderson saw action in the Broncos’ season finale and in his rookie season he had 13 yards on seven carries, 36 yards on two receptions and one touchdown.
He didn’t seem to mind the increased competition, welcoming Williams to the Broncos on Twitter with: “We just got my boy @D_will33. Yeaaaaaa welcome to the room fam.”
Comments