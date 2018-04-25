What CCU's men did Wednesday with a chance to join the women in the NCAA tournament

For the first time since 2013, the Coastal Carolina men’s and women’s golf teams have both qualified for the NCAA tournament in the same season.
The men joined the women with an NCAA regional berth on Wednesday by winning the championship match of the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship 4-1 over Georgia Southern at Raven Golf Club at Sandestin Resort in Florida.
The tournament employs two rounds of match play to determine its champion for the top four teams following 54 holes of stroke play that concluded Tuesday.
Senior Thadd Obecny II and junior Daniel Overas trounced their opponents in the championship match, each winning 6 and 4. Sophomore States Fort won 4 and 3 and senior Morgan Deneen won 4 and 2, while junior Luis Ruiz lost 1 up.
Coastal won the 54-hole stroke play competition by 26 shots over runners-up Texas-Arlington and Georgia Southern at 7-under 845 to qualify for the match play semifinals Wednesday morning.
The Chants defeated South Alabama 3-2 in the semis, as Obecny II won his match 2 up, Overas won 4 and 3 and Fort won 3 and 1. Ruiz lost 4 and 3 and Deneen lost 3 and 2. Georgia Southern defeated Texas-Arlington 3-2 to reach the championship match.
The CCU men and women have never reached the NCAA Championship in the same year. The women’s lone championship appearance came in 2011 and the men have made four appearances, the last coming in 2013 when they finished 22nd. CCU has finished as high as fifth in 2007, when the team featured current world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and former Web.com Tour member Zack Byrd.
Women's regional
The Coastal Carolina women's golf team learned Wednesday it is the No. 14 seed at theTallahassee Regional at Florida State's Don Veller Seminole Golf Course & Club. The Chanticleers won the Sun Belt Conference championship by 34 strokes last Tuesday to earn their berth, and senior Malene Krolboll Hansen and junior Sena Ersoy finished first and second individually.
There are four regionals being played May 7-9, each with 18 teams and six individuals. Six teams and three individuals will advance from each site. The Tallahasee Regional features host FSU, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee and the top five seeds Alabama, Furman, Arizona, Washington and Wake Forest.
In addition to its performance on the course, the women’s golf team received the Sun Belt Team Academic Championship. The award is based on the team’s cumulative grade point average and is a true team award as all eight members of the women’s golf team have a GPA over 3.0.
Comments