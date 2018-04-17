Coastal Carolina men's basketball coach Cliff Ellis signs two international players

Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has signed a pair of international players for his 2018-19 signing class.
David Kralj comes to CCU after playing in Slovenia, where he led the Slovenian national team in scoring, and Ebrima Dibba is a 6-foot-5 point guard from Sweden who attended St. Benedict’s Prep School in New Jersey.
Kralj averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Slovenia and also plays on the 2018 FIBA U18 Division A team, where he is currently ranked 42nd in the 1999 generation.
“We are glad to add him to the program,” Ellis said of Kralj. “David brings IQ and toughness and he’s a fast learner. He’s just a winner and affects the game in so many ways. He makes those around him better, he is unselfish and capable of making shots in bunches.”
Dibba was a two-year starting point guard at St. Benedict’s and led the team to back-to-back New Jersey Independent School State Championships in 2017 and 2018, as St. Benedict’s went 59-5 in those two years. St. Benedict’s also finished with an ESPN Top-10 national ranking in both seasons.
“Ebrima comes to us from one of the top high school programs in the country,” Ellis said. “With Ebrima, we are getting a lead guard with great size who knows how to win. He is a tremendous defender on one end of the floor and a playmaker on the other.”
The Chants went 14-18 overall and 7-9 in the Sun Belt Conference this past season and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Chants lost three players in starting guard Jaylen Shaw, reserve forward Demario Beck and reserve guard Christian Adams to graduation off the 2017-18 team.
