How do CCU baseball's Sun Belt and Big South records compare? You might be surprised

Coastal Carolina may not quite be dominating the Sun Belt Conference the way it did the Big South Conference in most of its final 10 years in the league through 2016, but it’s not far off.
With its 10-2 start this season in what is considered the more difficult Sun Belt, the Chanticleers are 32-9-1 in their two seasons in the conference for a 77-percent winning percentage in league games.
The Chants won 78 percent of their games in their final 10 years in the Big South beginning in 2007, including going 25-0 in 2010.
Not counting 2014 and 2015, when the Chants went a combined 30-20 in conference games, Coastal won 83 percent of its Big South games over the final decade and won at least 74 percent each season.
Coastal (24-11), which is ranked as high as 17th in national polls this week, has won all four conference three-game weekend series this season with two sweeps, has won eight straight conference series with five sweeps dating back to last season, and is 11-2-1 in its 14 Sun Belt series since joining the league.
The Chants have won 21 of their past 23 Sun Belt games, including a stretch of 19 straight over the past two seasons.
Continued dominance in the league may allow the Chants to garner an at-large NCAA berth if they don’t win the conference tournament after being left out of the postseason last season with records of 37-19-1 overall and 22-7-1 in the conference.
After dropping the first game of its home series with Sun Belt East Division preseason favorite and reigning conference tournament champion South Alabama last weekend, when starter Jason Bilous walked 10 and threw 109 pitches in just 3 1/3 innings, the Chants took the final two games of the series by a combined score of 26-7.
After Coastal pitchers walked a combined 22 batters in the opening two games, senior righthander Zack Hopeck stopped the bleeding on the mound Sunday with one of his best career outings.
He earned his first career complete-game shutout, going seven innings and allowing just three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts. He retired 10 of his last 11 and 12 of his last 14 batters.
The Chants added a 9-2 win at Wake Forest (14-20) on Tuesday, pounding out 14 hits including five doubles and a home run while junior Matt Eardensohn improved to 4-0 in his first start. He has been the Chants' most effective long reliever, and now has a 1.35 ERA in 26 2/3 innings over 10 appearances.
In their two games this season, the Chants have outscored Wake Forest 28-5.
Seth Lancaster was one of five Chants with two hits Tuesday, and is perhaps the team’s hottest hitter, with 11 home runs, including six in the past eight games. Lancaster has reached base in 33 of 34 games this season.
In addition to leading CCU with both 12 home runs and 41 RBI, Kevin Woodall Jr. of Georgetown also has a team season-long current streak of reaching base in 27 consecutive games.
The Chants travel this weekend to Troy (22-10, 7-5), which is 15-4 at home at Riddle-Pace Field. All three games will be broadcast online on ESPN3.
Women favored
Coming off a 15-stroke win in the Charleston Invitational, the CCU women’s golf team tries to grab an automatic berth into an NCAA regional with a win in the 54-hole Sun Belt Conference Championship from Sunday through Tuesday at Raven Golf Club at Sandestin Resort in Florida.
CCU enters as the top seed and has a national Golfstat.com ranking of 56, which puts them on or near the bubble for an at-large NCAA berth. The Chants have accumulated a 48-17 overall record while going 9-11 against teams ranked in the top 50 in the country.
Senior Malene Krolboll Hansen will attempt to continue her stellar career. The reigning Sun Belt Player of the Year has a school-record 71.53 stroke average this season that leads the conference, and she is ranked 48th in the nation.
Hansen has wins this season at the Ladies Fall Invitational and Charleston Invitational, where she shared medalist honors with freshman teammate Frantiska Lunackova, who has a 74.0 stroke average and was named the Sun Belt Women’s Golfer of the Week.
CCU’s starting five are all among the top 17 scorers in the conference. Junior Sena Ersoy, the 2017 junior college national individual champion, has a 74.26 stroke average that has been improving of late.
“She’s so solid, I wish we could have her for four years,” CCU coach Katie Quinney said of Ersoy. “She has a lot of experience and a really mature game so she stepped in ready to play.”
Frantiska’s junior sister Marie Lunackova has a 75.0 average and Stephanie Henning has a 76.07 average.
The Chants finished a disappointing ninth out of 10 teams in last year’s conference championship at the Fighting Joe at the Shoals Course in Muscle Shoals, Ala.
Ace in the hole
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen accomplished something this week that only three other players in the history of the Coastal Carolina men’s golf program have done.
The freshman recorded the fourth hole in one in competition by a Coastal golfer in the second round of the Gary Koch Invitational at Gaston Country Club, holing out on the 228-yard par-3 eighth hole.
The ace by Goth-Rasmussen joins those by Daily Young in 2010, Sam Lyons of North Myrtle Beach in 2009 and Moises Cobo in 2005.
Goth-Rasmussen also shot a 66 in February at a tournament hosted by Florida to move into the top 10 for the best rounds in program history. He finished in a tie for 52nd while playing as an individual in the Koch Invitational with rounds of 73, 75 and 76.
CCU tied for eighth as a team led by junior Luis Ruiz, who tied for 18th with a 2-under 214 for his third top 20 finish of the season.
Coastal Carolina will conclude the regular season Monday and Tuesday in Mississippi State’s Old Waverly Collegiate at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss. The Sun Belt Championship is April 22-24 at the Raven Golf Course at Sandestin, and the Chants will likely have to win the conference title to advance to a regional.
Softball gets hot
The CCU softball team has won five consecutive games to improve to 22-20 on the season, with three of those coming in the Sun Belt Conference to lift the Chants’ record in league play to 5-10, which has them in ninth place.
Last weekend the Chants swept a three-game series with Georgia Southern, which entered the series 21-14 overall and 6-6 in the conference but has now dropped nine consecutive games. The Chants have added wins against Duke and at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday to account for the five-game run.
During the winning streak, the team has batted .298 (36-for-121) with eight home runs, eight doubles, a triple and 33 runs batted in. In the last five games, freshman Courtney Dean has batted .438 (7-for-16) with a home run, triple, double and eight RBI.
The Chants try to keep the streak going this weekend at Troy (24-17, 8-7), which has won four straight, with a doubleheader Friday and 1 p.m. start Saturday.
