Coach Gary Gilmore congratulates Coastal Carolina shortstop Keaton Weisz on his way to scoring on a Kevin Woodall Jr. home run in CCU’s season-opening 17-2 win over Virginia Tech on Friday. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com
Coastal Carolina

Could CCU repeat 2016 triumph? National media appears interested just in case

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

April 07, 2018 10:00 PM

When Coastal Carolina won the College World Series in 2016, it was nowhere on the national radar.

It appears some national outlets are trying to make sure such a thing doesn't happen again.

A writer for d1baseball.com was on hand for the Chanticleers' 14-7 bounce-back win over South Alabama on Saturday, and wrote a column about CCU following the game.

That writer, Aaron Fitt, tweeted the following while linking to his column:

"With Saturday's offensive barrage, @CoastalBaseball showed why it has a chance to be very dangerous again in the postseason – but only if its pitching and defense get sorted out."

Sitting at 22-11 overall and 9-2 in the Sun Belt Conference, the Coastal Carolina baseball team appears primed for another NCAA berth. Simply getting in gives the Chants a chance, as we saw in 2016.

Looks like there's no more flying under the radar in Conway.

