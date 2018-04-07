Could CCU repeat 2016 triumph? National media appears interested just in case

When Coastal Carolina won the College World Series in 2016, it was nowhere on the national radar.
It appears some national outlets are trying to make sure such a thing doesn't happen again.
A writer for d1baseball.com was on hand for the Chanticleers' 14-7 bounce-back win over South Alabama on Saturday, and wrote a column about CCU following the game.
That writer, Aaron Fitt, tweeted the following while linking to his column:
"With Saturday's offensive barrage, @CoastalBaseball showed why it has a chance to be very dangerous again in the postseason – but only if its pitching and defense get sorted out."
Sitting at 22-11 overall and 9-2 in the Sun Belt Conference, the Coastal Carolina baseball team appears primed for another NCAA berth. Simply getting in gives the Chants a chance, as we saw in 2016.
Looks like there's no more flying under the radar in Conway.
