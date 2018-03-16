These Coastal Carolina players, others put skills on display in front of pro scouts

Several former Coastal Carolina football players and others from the state of South Carolina tried to impress professional football scouts Friday during Palmetto Pro Day at Brooks Stadium.

Now they wait and hope.

About 20 players took part in the event, which includes a knowledge test and series of measured strength and athletic drills.

Only three NFL teams were represented this year, as the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons had scouts in attendance. Video of the Pro Day will be available to any pro teams, however, including those in the NFL and Canadian Football League.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I feel I did okay but I feel I could have done better,” former Coastal Carolina running back Osharmar Abercrombie said. “I have no excuse. I left everything out on the field. I’m grateful for the opportunity to show my skills to the scouts.”

The skills tests include a 40-yard dash, vertical jump, quickness and agility drills using cones, and a bench press of 225 pounds. Abercrombie was happy with his vertical jump of more than 34 inches and hit 19 reps on his bench press, though he was hoping to surpass 20. Players also go through football-specific drills, and their times aren’t available to them until the Pro Day is complete.

Many of the players have been preparing for the Pro Day for several months, tailoring their workouts to the Pro Day tests.

“You’re not necessarily working football drills . . . you’re just working on technique so you can get the best numbers possible for you,” Abercrombie said. “There’s a lot of technique that goes into it.”

Among his former teammates, Abercrombie thought linebacker Kerron Johnson had an impressive day.

Many of the athletes Friday were members of Coastal’s 2017 football team, though a few registered athletes were former Chanticleers returning for a second Pro Day including tight end A.J. Sattinger, offensive linemen Voghens Larrieux and Sam Ekwonike, and safety Richie Sampson.

Some were from other schools, including former Myrtle Beach High standout linebacker Octavius Thomas, who played at Division II Shepherd College in W.Va., and wide receiver Jumill Malcolm Harnsby Jr of North Charleston and Limestone College.

The list of registered players hoping to further their playing careers as professionals also included Gary Bradshaw, Lorenzo D’Angelo, Dontay Hears, Shane Johnson, Chris Jones, Marcus Williamson, Austin Wilson, Devin Brown, Richie Sampson, Anthony Ellis, Kailik Williams and Brendon Jackson.

All of the former Coastal players who took part in the Pro Day have earned their degrees, so they’ll have fallback options. Abercrombie is working on his master’s degree and wants to become a coach and athletics director when his playing career comes to a close.