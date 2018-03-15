Osharmar Abercrombie, a senior running back on the Coastal Carolina football team this past season, is among the players taking part in Friday's Palmetto Pro Day.
See who will be trying to impress scouts at Coastal Carolina's Palmetto Pro Day

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

March 15, 2018 05:36 PM

Coastal Carolina is hosting the Palmetto Pro Day for prospective professional football players and scouts from pro football leagues Friday morning beginning around 8 a.m.

Nineteen players are registered to participate in the event that includes a knowledge test and series of strength and athletic drills.

Many are members of Coastal’s 2017 football team, a few are former Coastal players returning for a second Pro Day including tight end A.J. Sattinger and offensive linemen Voghens Larrieux and Sam Ekwonike, and some are from other schools.

Former Myrtle Beach High standout linebacker Octavius Thomas, who played at Division II Shepherd College in W.Va., and wide receiver Jumill Malcolm Harnsby Jr of North Charleston and Limestone College are among a few non-CCU players from South Carolina who are registered to participate.

The list of players includes Oshamar Abercrombie, Gary Bradshaw, Lorenzo D’Angelo, Dontay Hears, Kerron Johnson, Shane Johnson, Chris Jones, Marcus Williamson, Austin Wilson, Devin Brown, Richie Sampson, Anthony Ellis, Kailik Williams and Brendon Jackson.

