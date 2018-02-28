Coastal Carolina completes 2018 football coaching staff with a couple additions

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has completed his 2018 football coaching staff with the hiring of Shawn Howe as defensive line coach.
Howe spent the last three seasons as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Dixie State University. Last season, Howe’s defense ranked 21st in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed (168.2 per game) and picked off 13 passes.
He was previously the defensive line coach at Humboldt State for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, where his 2014 unit led the nation in sacks and he coached one All-American and six all-conference performers.
Howe also worked with the Southern California program for two seasons – including the 2012 season with current CCU defensive coordinator Marvin Sanders – as a defensive assistant in 2011 and graduate assistant working with the defensive line in 2012.
He has also held positions at Gardner-Webb, Tennessee, Memphis, N.C. State and his alma mater, Rocky Mountain College, from which he graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health.
Recently, Moglia added Newland Isaac, who has coached alongside CCU associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell for eight years, as a running backs coach. He fills an opening on the staff left by Nick Jones, who recently accepted a job as assistant coach at Air Force Academy.
Coastal Carolina football coaching staff
Name
Position
Joe Moglia
Head Coach
Jamey Chadwell
Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks
Marvin Sanders
Defensive Coordinator, Cornerbacks
Curt Baldus
Defensive backs, Specialists, Special Teams-Punt Return
Patrick Covington
Offensive Line
Bill Durkin
Tight Ends & Tackles, Special Teams-PAT/FG
Ryan Goodman
Linebackers, Special Teams-FG Defense
T.J. Hollowell
Assistant Defensive Line, Defensive Ends
Shawn Howe
Defensive Line, Defensive Tackles
Newland Isaac
Running Backs
Willy Korn
Wide Receivers, Special Teams-Kickoff Return
George Glenn
Chief of Staff, Director of Football Operations
Rick Mueller
Executive Director of Player Personnel
