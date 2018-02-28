Coastal Carolina head football Joe Moglia looks over his team’s first spring practice on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Moglia recently completed his coaching staff for the 2018 season with the hiring of a pair of assistants.
Coastal Carolina head football Joe Moglia looks over his team’s first spring practice on Saturday at Brooks Stadium. Moglia recently completed his coaching staff for the 2018 season with the hiring of a pair of assistants. Randall Hill For The Sun News

Coastal Carolina completes 2018 football coaching staff with a couple additions

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

February 28, 2018 10:25 PM

Coastal Carolina head football coach Joe Moglia has completed his 2018 football coaching staff with the hiring of Shawn Howe as defensive line coach.

Howe spent the last three seasons as the assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at NCAA Division II Dixie State University. Last season, Howe’s defense ranked 21st in the nation in fewest passing yards allowed (168.2 per game) and picked off 13 passes.

He was previously the defensive line coach at Humboldt State for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, where his 2014 unit led the nation in sacks and he coached one All-American and six all-conference performers.

Howe also worked with the Southern California program for two seasons – including the 2012 season with current CCU defensive coordinator Marvin Sanders – as a defensive assistant in 2011 and graduate assistant working with the defensive line in 2012.

He has also held positions at Gardner-Webb, Tennessee, Memphis, N.C. State and his alma mater, Rocky Mountain College, from which he graduated in 2005 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education and health.

Recently, Moglia added Newland Isaac, who has coached alongside CCU associate head coach and offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell for eight years, as a running backs coach. He fills an opening on the staff left by Nick Jones, who recently accepted a job as assistant coach at Air Force Academy.

Coastal Carolina football coaching staff

Name

Position

Joe Moglia

Head Coach

Jamey Chadwell

Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator, Quarterbacks

Marvin Sanders

Defensive Coordinator, Cornerbacks

Curt Baldus

Defensive backs, Specialists, Special Teams-Punt Return

Patrick Covington

Offensive Line

Bill Durkin

Tight Ends & Tackles, Special Teams-PAT/FG

Ryan Goodman

Linebackers, Special Teams-FG Defense

T.J. Hollowell

Assistant Defensive Line, Defensive Ends

Shawn Howe

Defensive Line, Defensive Tackles

Newland Isaac

Running Backs

Willy Korn

Wide Receivers, Special Teams-Kickoff Return

George Glenn

Chief of Staff, Director of Football Operations

Rick Mueller

Executive Director of Player Personnel

