Moglia, Coastal Carolina football back on practice field

The Coastal Carolina football team held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium marking the return of head coach Joe Moglia who missed last season for a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina football Joe Moglia looks on from the stands as the Chants hold their first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina football team held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium marking the return of head coach Joe Moglia who missed last season for a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina football Joe Moglia looks on as the Chants hold their first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Connor Kubala (42) and Charles Ouverson (98) practice special team skills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at the CCU practice field in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina assistant coach Jamey Chadwell gives instructions to players as the Chants go through drills Saturday during the first day of football practice at the Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina Football team goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina Football team goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Sean Fitzgerald (62) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina Football held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Members of the Coastal Carolina football team stretch before drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina assistant coach Jamey Chadwell gives instructions to players as the Chants go through drills Saturday during the first day of football practice at the Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina assistant coach Jamey Chadwell gives instructions to a player as the Chants go through drills Saturday during the first day of football practice at the Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Members of the Coastal Carolina football team stretch before drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Josh Anderson (82) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Books Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Michael Norman (98) goes through stretching drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Derambez Drinkard (36) goes through stretching drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina football Joe Moglia takes notes from the stands as the Chants hold their first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina football team held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium marking the return of head coach Joe Moglia who missed last season for a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina football team held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium marking the return of head coach Joe Moglia who missed last season for a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Antawn Chandler (80) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Shakeel Robinson (42) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Sheldon Billings (43) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's James Patterson (57) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Members of the Coastal Carolina offensive line go through drills Saturday during the Chants’ first spring practice of 2018. The team will go through 14 more spring practices that cluminate with an intrasquad spring game April 6.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Members of the Coastal Carolina offensive line go through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's offensive line coach Patrick Covington watches during drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina freshman quarterback Vic Colbert (02) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice atBrooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Derambez Drinkard (36) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
The Coastal Carolina football team held it's first practice for the upcoming 2018 season Saturday at Brooks Stadium marking the return of head coach Joe Moglia who missed last season for a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina quarterback Austin Bradley (05) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina's Tyler Sheehan (88) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina football coach Joe Moglia looks on from the stands as the Chants hold their first spring practice in 2018. Moglia was involved in his first practice since the 2016 season as he sat out last season while on a medical sabbatical.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina running back Anthony McAfee (25) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina running back Jacqez Hairston (28) goes through drills Saturday during the Chants first day of football practice at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina quarter back Kilton Anderson (07) hands off to running back Anthony McAfee (25) during drills Saturday at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News