Woodall stars as Coastal Carolina baseball wins another in dramatic fashion

For the second day in a row, the Coastal Carolina baseball team walked off with an extra-inning victory at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Kevin Woodall Jr. singled in the game-winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning Sunday as the Chanticleers defeated Kansas State 4-3 in the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament.
With one out, Cory Wood doubled and, after Keaton Weisz flied out to right field, Seth Lancaster was intentionally walked to set up Woodall’s heroics.
Saturday’s game
Coastal Carolina walked off on Oklahoma’s marathon day of baseball and put a win over a ranked team on its resume in the process.
Cory Wood’s run-scoring single up the middle with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Coastal a 4-3 win over the Sooners, who played 7 ½ hours of baseball Saturday after opening their season with a 6-3 win over Indiana.
The Sooners (1-2), ranked 18th in the nation in Perfect Game USA’s preseason rankings, lost 6-5 to South Alabama in 12 innings about 45 minutes prior to the first pitch against Coastal at Springs Brooks Stadium.
