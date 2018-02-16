Coastal Carolina opens baseball season with a 15-run win. Does that sound familiar?

Coastal Carolina senior Kevin Woodall Jr. of Georgetown hits a two-run home run in the first inning Saturday at Springs Brooks Stadium in Conway. The Chanticleers opened the 2018 season with a 17-2 win over Virginia Tech in the 19th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach tournament, which continues through Monday at both Springs Brooks Stadium and Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com