Coastal Carolina basketball teams host final home games this week

The Coastal men’s and women’s basketball teams are hosting their final two home games of the season this week with games against Troy on Thursday and South Alabama on Saturday.
The women’s games begin at 5 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Saturday, and the men’s games tip off at 7:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
The Chants will play their final three games of the regular season on the road before the start of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament in New Orleans on March 7.
The Coastal men (11-15) have lost two in a row to Texas-Arlington and Appalachian State after winning four straight to fall to 5-8 in Sun Belt play. The Troy and South Alabama men are both 6-6 in conference play.
Never miss a local story.
The Coastal women (12-12) snapped a four-game skid with a 73-68 win over Appalachian State on Saturday at the HTC Center to improve to 6-7 in the conference. A pair of wins will give the CCU women a 13-4 record at home this season, but it will be challenging as both Troy and South Alabama are 8-4 in conference play.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments