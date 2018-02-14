Grand Strand high school player among 18 Coastal Carolina soccer signings

Coming off a run to the third round of the NCAA tournament, the Coastal men’s soccer team has reloaded with the signing of 11 players, including a local product.
Head coach Shaun Docking has signed midfielder Luke Williams of Murrells Inlet, who scored 31 goals with 10 assists for 72 points in 20 matches at St. James High. The 6-footer is also a member of the Coast FA and Myrtle Beach Mutiny teams.
Striker Jaiden Fortune is transferring to Coastal after playing at Elon College, where he was named to the Colonial Athletic Association All-Rookie Team and 2017 All-CAA Third Team. Keeper Lance Da Silva is transferring from Longwood University, keeper Paulo Pita is transferring from the University of Charleston (W.Va.) after helping the Golden Eagles win the NCAA Division II national championship, and keeper Alex Brown of Lee’s Summit, Mo., has also signed.
Midfielder Jacob Seeto of Brisbane, Australia, spent the past season playing for both the U18 and U20 National Premier League clubs and finished the season with 15 goals in 32 matches. Oliver Gerbig is a defender from Germany who played on the U21 Hong Kong National Team, defender Paavo Riihijarvi is from Finland, and midfielder Kahsay Sahlu is from Ethiopia.
The Chants also signed forward Raul Ruiz of West Wendover, Nev., and striker Langston Blackstock of Marietta, Ga., the leading scorer for his club team the Concord Fire.
Not to be outdone, CCU women’s soccer coach Paul Hogan has signed seven freshmen from Georgia, New Jersey, N.C., S.C. and Virginia as part of his 2018 signing class.
Forward Loranna Austin (Blythewood, S.C.), defender Mackenzie Cherry (Atlanta, Ga.), defender Jordan Farley (Chesapeake, Va.), midfielder/forward Gianna Flowers (High Point, N.C.), midfielder Brayleigh Jones (Outer Banks, N.C.), defender/midfielder Emilia Leturgez (Point Pleasant, N.J.), and defender Caeden Price (Duluth, Ga.) are all headed to CCU.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
