Coastal Carolina football adds local quarterback after signing day

Coastal Carolina has signed Carolina Forest High quarterback Matt Beale as a preferred walk-on.
Beale becomes the third quarterback in Coastal’s 2018 class, joining Florida’s Mr. Football Bryce Carpenter of Venice High in Sarasota and Fred Payton of Parkview High in Suwanee, Ga.
Beale had a scholarship offer from Limestone College but awaited Coastal’s offer.
He was a three-year starter at Carolina Forest and led the Panthers to the playoffs all three years. As a senior, he completed 99 of 194 passes for 1,664 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and also gained 700 yards on 148 rushes with seven touchdowns.
Beale is one of three Panthers headed to play Division I football.
Kicker Freddie Kane accepted a scholarship at Campbell, which has moved to the Big South Conference, and running back/slot receiver Quasim Porter signed with Presbyterian, which will be transitioning out of the Big South and into the non-scholarship Pioneer League over the next four years.
