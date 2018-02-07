CCU men seek start of another win streak; Jas Adams to add to 1,000 career points

The CCU men’s basketball team extended its winning streak to four games with a 56-54 win over Texas State on Demario Beck’s basket with a second remaining in overtime, but ended its two-game road trip last weekend with an 87-80 loss at Texas-Arlington.
The four-game winning streak followed a six-game losing streak and the Chants are now 11-14 overall and 5-7 in the Sun Belt Conference.
Jaylen Shaw, Zac Cuthbertson and Artur Labinowicz all scored in double figures in both games, while Cuthbertson recorded a double-double against UT-Arlington with 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.
The Coastal women (11-12) continued a skid that has now reached four games with a pair of losses that dropped the Chants to 5-7 in the conference despite some stellar individual efforts.
Never miss a local story.
The team’s lone senior, point guard Jas Adams, became the 15th player in program history to surpass 1,000 points with efforts of 23 points in a 78-69 loss at Texas State and 24 points in a 65-63 loss at UTA.
Sophomore 6-4 center Naheria Hamilton recorded a pair of double-doubles with a combined 27 points and 26 rebounds in the two games, and sophomore guard D.J. Williams tied a career-high with 29 points and added 10 rebounds against Texas State.
The Chants hoops teams have just one game this week at home against Appalachian State on Saturday, with the women tipping off at 1 p.m. and the men scheduled for 3:30 p.m. The Appalachian State women (6-17) are 4-8 in the conference while the Mountaineers men (10-15) are tied with the Chants for sixth in the conference at 5-7.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments