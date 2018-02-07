Several Coastal Carolina players earn accolades from a top college baseball site

Coastal baseball players may not have received much love from Sun Belt Conference coaches, as none were selected to the preseason all-conference team, but D1baseball.com showered some accolades on several Chants.
D1baseball.com named Jason Bilous the projected Sun Belt Pitcher of the Year. The junior righthander was additionally listed as the conference’s third-best pro prospect for the 2018 draft.
Left-handed pitcher Scott Kobos, a junior college transfer, ranks 15th on the D1Baseball list of top prospects in the Sun Belt for 2018.
Three Chanticleers were among the league’s top 10 prospects for the 2019 draft including sophomore pitcher Anthony Veneziano (third), sophomore second baseman Cory Wood (fourth) and redshirt sophomore outfielder Cameron Pearcey (10th).
Two CCU rookies were on the D1Baseball list of top 10 impact freshmen including pitcher Zach McCambley (second) and pitcher Shaddon Peavyhouse (sixth).
Coastal Carolina will open the 2018 season on Feb. 16 by hosting Virginia Tech at 4 p.m. as part of the 18th annual Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach. The four-day event will also feature Indiana, Oklahoma, South Alabama and Kansas State.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
