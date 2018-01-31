He helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. Now he’s on the football staff at CCU

Rick Mueller, who has worked in professional football for more than 20 years, including five years with the Philadelphia Eagles through the 2016 season, has been named Coastal Carolina football’s executive director of player personnel.
Mueller previously worked with CCU head coach Joe Moglia with the Omaha Nighthawks in United Football League and most recently served as player personnel executive with the Eagles. He has additionally served in executive roles with the United Football League, the New Orleans Saints, the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Sacramento Gold Miners of the CFL.
In his role with the Chanticleers, Mueller will work closely with recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey to help evaluate the entire recruiting process and will work closely with chief of staff George Glenn in daily operations. He will additionally serve as the program’s liaison with the NFL.
I got to know Rick really well when we worked together with the Omaha Nighthawks. I could not be more excited that he is part of our program. He has outstanding executive skill sets that not only will benefit our program specifically but would serve him well whether in the business world, the NFL or college athletics.
CCU head football coach Joe Moglia
Mueller spent a total of five seasons with the Eagles, serving as the team’s player personnel executive (2016), director of pro personnel (2014-15) and pro personnel executive (2012-13). While with Philadelphia, he coordinated all aspects of the pro scouting department, including preparation for the free agency signing period, advance scouting of upcoming opponents and evaluation of all players in the NFL and other professional football leagues.
Prior to Philadelphia, Mueller was the UFL’s vice president and served as the general manager for all four teams in its inaugural season in 2009, then spent two years as the Nighthawks GM.
Mueller spent eight seasons in the personnel department of the New Orleans Saints, where he was as the team’s vice president of player personnel (2006-08) and director of player personnel (2000-06), and was with the Jacksonville Jaguars for six years (1994-2000).
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Mueller’s resume
1990-92 – Washington State (Graduate Assistant)
1992 – Sacramento Surge (Defensive Assistant/Special Teams Coach)
1993 – Sacramento Gold Miners (Director of Player Personnel/Wide Receivers Coach)
1994-98 – Jacksonville Jaguars (College Scout)
1998-2000 – Jacksonville Jaguars (Director of College Scouting)
2000-06 – New Orleans Saints (Director of Player Personnel)
2006-08 – New Orleans Saints (Vice President of Player Personnel)
2009 – United Football League (Vice President/General Manager)
2010-11 – Omaha Nighthawks (General Manager)
2012-13 – Philadelphia Eagles (Pro Personnel Executive)
2014-15 – Philadelphia Eagles (Director of Pro Personnel)
2016 – Philadelphia Eagles (Player Personnel Executive)
2018 – Coastal Carolina (Executive Director of Player Personnel)
