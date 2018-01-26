Coastal Carolina baseball opens up practice

Coastal Carolina pitcher Jason Bilous tosses to a teammate during the Chanticleers’ first practice of 2018 at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Josh Bell
jbell@thesunnews.com
The Coastal Carolina baseball team holds its first official practice of the 2018 season on Thursday at the CCU baseball field. They will be warming up on the field around 3 p.m., have batting practice scheduled at 3:30 and have an intrasquad scrimmage later.
Coastal Carolina’s baseball season starts Feb. 16 against Virginia Tech at Springs Brooks Stadium.
CCU holds their first practice at Springs Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina University
