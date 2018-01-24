CCU grad Josh Norman continues off-field impact for NFL, now tackling social change

Coastal Carolina graduate Josh Norman is having a busy offseason, as he continues to be one of the more active players in the NFL off the field.
The Washington Redskins cornerback started a seven-on-seven high school football league in his hometown of Greenville that will be played later this year, recently took part in NFL UK Live shows in Scotland and England, and Tuesday joined a committee bent on making social change through the NFL.
Norman is one of the players on the NFL’s new player-owner committee focusing on social and racial justice initiatives.
Commissioner Roger Goodell credited “unprecedented dialogue” for helping players and owners create the committee, which was announced Tuesday. He said the committee will focus on education, economic development, community and police relations and the criminal justice system.
Owners on the committee are Arizona’s Michael Bidwill, Atlanta’s Arthur Blank, Jacksonville’s Shahid Khan, Cleveland’s Jimmy Haslam and Miami’s Stephen Ross, and current players Norman, Chris Long and Kelvin Beachum, Pro Football Hall of Famer Aeneas Williams and former player Anquan Boldin are on the committee.
The league is also beginning a “Let’s Listen Together” campaign that includes digital content and commercials highlighting player-led work on equality issues. That platform will include social media support and letters from players and owners.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
