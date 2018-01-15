Josh Norman wore what to ingratiate himself to fans in Scotland?

The fine people of Scotland got a taste of Josh Norman’s unique personality on Monday.
Norman appeared on the television show NFL UK Live, a football roundtable chat in front of a studio audience in Glasgow.
He took the stage in a kilt and traditional Scottish garb.
Now THIS is how you walk out to a crowd in Scotland!— NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 15, 2018
@J_No24 pic.twitter.com/ChqElvVIKu
Never miss a local story.
“I’ve got on a kilt. A Scottish kilt,” Norman said on camera before walking down an isle through an enthusiastic crowd to the stage. “It’s the first time it’s ever been done. I think it’s going to be a big-time thing.”
The former Coastal Carolina defensive back from Greenwood, who is now a member of the Washington Redskins, appeared with Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Sky Sports’ Jeff Reinebold and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson. The crew moves to Manchester, England, for a show on Tuesday.
There’s no telling what Norman will be wearing for his appearance in England.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments