Washington Redskins cornerback and Coastal Carolina alumnus Josh Norman, who was honored at a CCU game in 2016, is taking part in NFL UK Live events this week.
Josh Norman wore what to ingratiate himself to fans in Scotland?

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

January 15, 2018 08:15 PM

The fine people of Scotland got a taste of Josh Norman’s unique personality on Monday.

Norman appeared on the television show NFL UK Live, a football roundtable chat in front of a studio audience in Glasgow.

He took the stage in a kilt and traditional Scottish garb.

“I’ve got on a kilt. A Scottish kilt,” Norman said on camera before walking down an isle through an enthusiastic crowd to the stage. “It’s the first time it’s ever been done. I think it’s going to be a big-time thing.”

The former Coastal Carolina defensive back from Greenwood, who is now a member of the Washington Redskins, appeared with Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, Sky Sports’ Jeff Reinebold and NFL RedZone host Scott Hanson. The crew moves to Manchester, England, for a show on Tuesday.

There’s no telling what Norman will be wearing for his appearance in England.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin

