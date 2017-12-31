Denver Broncos running back De’Angelo Henderson (33) jumps into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was the former Coastal Carolina standout’s first career touchdown.
Coastal Carolina

Final day of former CCU standout Henderson’s rookie season becomes a memorable one

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

December 31, 2017 06:03 PM

Opportunities for De’Angelo Henderson to make an impact have proven quite rare during his rookie season with the Denver Broncos.

But on the final day of the 2017 regular season, the former Coastal Carolina star took full advantage of one afforded him.

Midway through the second quarter, Henderson hauled in a screen pass from Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch and rumbled 29 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.

It was the first scoring play of Henderson’s NFL career.

Prior to Sunday, the CCU legend had appeared in three games during his rookie season. He had two carries for -2 rush yards.

