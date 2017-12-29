Coastal Carolina routs Sun Belt Conference favorite Texas-Arlington in league opener

CONWAY A handful of NBA scouts were in attendance at the HTC Center on Friday night, presumably to get a look at Texas-Arlington 6-9 senior forward Kevin Hervey, who is a projected NBA draft pick.

What they saw was a dismantling of UTA by Coastal Carolina, and a dismal performance by Hervey.

After suffering a trio of close losses to good competition in its final four non-conference games, Coastal found a remedy to the disappointing nail-biters.

The Chanticleers (7-7) never let it get close against the class of the Sun Belt Conference on Friday night.

Coastal took an 11-point lead into halftime, expanded the lead to 27 points in the final three minutes and defeated reigning Sun Belt regular-season champion and conference favorite UTA 90-65 in its conference opener.

UTA (9-5) was picked to win the league against this season by the conference’s head coaches and Hervey is the reinging conference player of the year. He was held to seven points and four rebounds with the scouts watching from the baseline.

CCU senior guard Jaylen Shaw scored a game-high 26 points and led six Chanticleers in double-figure scoring. Sophomore guard Artur Labinowicz scored 15 points, including the game’s first seven, and sophomore forward Amidou Bamba contributed 14 points off the bench.

Hervey entered the game leading the Sun Belt and ranking sixth in the NCAA in scoring with 23.6 points per game, and senior point guard Erick Neal was leading the conference and was third in the NCAA with 9.1 assists per game. He was held to seven points and six assists, and the Mavericks shot a dismal 37 percent from the field.

In the first half, Hervey was credited with just two points and one rebound, while Neal had two points and two assists and was hampered by foul trouble, picking up his fourth foul with 9:30 to play in the game.

The Chants pulled away despite putting UTA in the penalty with 13 minutes remaining.

Coastal was whistled for six fouls in the first three minutes of the second half and managed to go another four minutes before putting UTA in the penalty while still holding an 11-point lead. The Mavericks went 10 of 16 from the line thereafter, but their poor shooting from the field and CCU’s dominance made the free throws a non-factor.

A flurry of 3-pointers late in the first half gave Coastal a lead it never relinquished.

Coastal hit six of seven shots – all 3-pointers including the final four in succession – to account for an 18-6 run to take a 12-point lead that remained 11 points at halftime. Demario Beck and Ajay Sanders each hit two of the treys and Labinowicz and Shaw connected on one each.

Arlington had gone on an 11-2 run that included three consecutive baskets by 7-foot center Johnny Hamilton to tie the score at 22 prior to CCU’s long range bombing spree. Artur Labinowicz got the Chants off to a fast start, scoring game’s first seven points.

Arlington shot just 38 percent, hitting 22 of 58 shots from the field including 5 of 22 from three-point range, while CCU shot 50 percent and was 11 of 26 from behind the arc, including 7 of 12 in the first half.

Shaw was 8 of 12 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line, while Bamba hit six of his seven shots from the field and Beck hit five of six shots. Christian Adams contributed 10 points in 14 minutes in his most extensive game action of the season. He had played a total of 27 minutes through the first 13 games.

The Chants easily overcame an off night from its top scorer, junior forward Zac Cuthbertson, who missed all seven shot attempts from the field and went scoreless. He was averaging 17.9 points per game.

Coastal had suffered some tough losses against good competition leading up to conference play, falling to South Carolina, Wake Forest and College of Charleston by a combined eight points.

The CCU women set the stage for the nationally televised men's game against UT Arlington, beating the UTA women 89-76 at the HTC Center while shooting 54 percent. Guards Jas Adams and Breelyn Blanding scored 22 and 21 pts, respectively, to lead five Chants in double figures.

D.J. Williams and Naheria Hamilton had 17 points and nine rebounds apiece and Williams added nine assists for a near triple-double. Alise Davis scored 10 points.

