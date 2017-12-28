Baseball America periodically surveys college coaches to compile a list of 10 assistants with bright futures as head coaches, and for the second time Coastal Carolina associate head coach Kevin Schnall was recognized.
Coastal Carolina

Survey shows Coastal Carolina’s Schnall among most respected assistants in country

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

December 28, 2017 04:57 PM

Baseball America periodically surveys college coaches to compile a list of 10 assistants with bright futures as head coaches, and for the second time Coastal Carolina associate head coach Kevin Schnall was recognized.

Baseball America asked current Division I head coaches to list three top coaching prospects among the ranks of current assistants, excluding their own staffs. More than 75 coaches responded and Schnall ranked sixth among the top 10 vote-getters. The survey was last taken in 2012.

Schnall provided an instant impact in 2016 when he returned to his alma mater after three seasons on the staff at Central Florida and helped Coastal Carolina to its first national championship. Since his return, Coastal was Big South champion and was the 2017 Sun Belt regular-season champion.

Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284

