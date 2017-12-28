Coastal Carolina soccer standout among select group to receive special invite

Following an award-winning career at Coastal Carolina, Frantzdy Pierrot has been invited to the 2018 Major League Soccer Adidas Player Combine.
Pierrot is one of 60 NCAA Division I college players invited by MLS to showcase their talents in front of representatives from all 23 of the MLS clubs. The Combine will be held in Orlando, from Jan. 11-17.
All of the players invited to the Combine are eligible to be selected in the 2018 SuperDraft on Jan. 19 at the Philadelphia Convention Center, which is held in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Convention.
Pierrot was named the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, was a three-time all-conference honoree and last summer was named to the Haitian National Team.
In 35 career matches at CCU, Pierrot scored 37 points on 15 goals and seven assists, with seven game-winning goals.
