CCU interim head coach Chadwell relishes victory over team that courted him in 2015

Coastal Carolina interim head coach Jamey Chadwell took particular joy in Saturday’s victory over Georgia Southern.
When Georgia Southern was looking to replace Willie Fritz after he resigned to become head coach at Tulane after the 2015 season, Chadwell was reportedly a finalist and may have been close to getting the job before the university instead hired Tyson Summers.
Chadwell was the head coach at Charleston Southern at the time and became Coastal’s offensive coordinator and associate head coach this past offseason.
Summers lasted just a year and a half before being fired through six winless games this season with a 5-13 record. Chadwell, meanwhile, was the interim head coach at CCU this year as coach Joe Moglia took a five-month medical leave.
Never miss a local story.
“I do have personal issues [with Georgia Southern] but you try not to let the emotions of the deal, whatever it may be of what happened, I don’t want to say cloud you, maybe it motivates you,” Chadwell said. “But that’s between us and not this team, me and them. Was it good to win? Yeah. It was good to be able to do it especially because they had all the momentum and all the things that everybody’s saying how great they are and all this and that, and we dominated them for four quarters so that felt good.”
Chadwell said he believes Georgia Southern, in addition to being a personal rival for at least the near future, could become one of Coastal’s bigger rivals in the Sun Belt Conference.
“Georgia Southern obviously being relatively close to us is probably going to become a natural rival,” he said. “They were riding a lot of momentum coming in here and it was good for us to play well off an open week. We probably could have beaten them a little worse.”
Learning experience
Chadwell had a good amount of success as Charleston Southern’s head coach from 2013-16, going 37-14 and being named the Big South Conference Coach of the Year three times and a finalist for the Eddie Robinson FCS National Coach of the Year honor twice.
Yet he was still able to learn from CCU coach Joe Moglia despite Moglia largely being away from the program during a five-month medical leave that is set to expire at the end of the year.
“Those meetings, those text messages, those emails were very valuable to me and my growth in this position to try to put it out there on the product of what he wants to see on a weekly basis,” Chadwell said. “… It has been a learning experience. It hasn’t been easy by any means, but very valuable and something I can gain going forward.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments